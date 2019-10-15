Are you a teacher who is eager to know how your future performance in the classroom might be evaluated? Are you a parent who wonders about the quality of teaching your child is receiving, and how teachers are assessed?
The LNP Editorial Board is meeting to discuss the future of teacher evaluations in Pennsylvania.
State Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy, will be taking part. He is the author of Senate Bill 751, legislation that would reform Pennsylvania’s educator evaluation system by placing greater emphasis on direct classroom observation. Aument’s legislation seeks to reduce the impact of student performance measures, including standardized testing, and it accounts for the effects of poverty on student achievement. The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 38-11 in June and is now before the House of Representatives.
Aument authored the 2013 law that created the current teacher evaluation system. When flaws in that system became apparent, he worked with educators and others to improve it.
Also taking part in today’s discussion will be Robert M. Hollister, superintendent of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association; and Bryan Hower, a high school technology teacher in the School District of Lancaster.