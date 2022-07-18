A man who investigators say once lived in the same apartment complex as Lindy Sue Biechler has been arrested and charged with stabbing her to death.

David V. Sinopoli, 68, of the 300 block of Faulkner Drive, East Hempfield Township, has been charged with criminal homicide in the 1975 killing that Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams called the oldest unsolved cold case in the county.

Biechler was 19 years old when she was sexually assaulted and stabbed 19 times on Dec. 5, 1975, during a struggle in the living room of her Manor Township apartment. When police found her, the knife was still in her neck.

“We are here today due to advances in DNA technology,” Adams said at a news conference Monday at Lancaster County Courthouse.

Adams credited genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, of Reston, Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs, with honing in on Sinopoli, who is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail.

Finding a suspect

Moore, who spoke via a television feed at the news conference, recounted how her team tracked down Sinopoli. Using DNA from semen found on Biechler’s underwear, they narrowed down the suspect to someone whose family tree traced to Gasperina, Italy, a town of a little more than 2,000 people in the Calabria region of southern Italy. She cross-referenced that information with family trees from Lancaster County, which eventually led her to Sinopoli, a lifelong county resident.

Moore described the process as “novel.” The Biechler homicide case is the first where she used immigration history to track a suspect. She said it works only with a “specific set of circumstances” — like coming from a small city in Europe to a small city in Pennsylvania.

Moore’s team has been working on the Biechler case since 2018, and she said she felt a responsibility to the Biechler family after her team helped solve the 1992 murder of 25-year-old schoolteacher Christy Mirack in 2019. Based on evidence obtained by Parabon, police arrested Raymond “DJ Freez” Rowe on June 26, 2018, and charged him with Mirack’s rape and murder.

“I always considered it a package deal,” Moore said. “I really felt like my work in Lancaster wasn’t finished.”

Using Moore’s tip, detectives set up surveillance on Sinopoli, Adams said, and in February they followed him to a Philadelphia airport, where they were able to obtain DNA from a coffee cup.

They matched that DNA to blood found on Biechler’s pantyhose.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Parabon,” Adams said.

Sinopoli was arrested Sunday morning at his home, and Adams said a preliminary hearing will be scheduled sometime in the next few weeks.

According to newspaper records, Sinopoli was sentenced to 1 year of probation in 2004 after pleading guilty to invasion of privacy and disorderly conduct.

Sinopoli admitted spying on a woman who as naked in a tanning room at Sissy’s Hair Boutique in Mount Joy, where he was an employee.

Investigators say Sinopoli had once lived in the same apartment complex — and possibly shared a lobby — with Biechler and her newlywed husband, Philip Biechler.

In the weeks before she was killed, Biechler had told family and friends she thought someone was following her.

Philip Biechler was at work during the attack. In a 1976 interview, he said he believed the person who attacked his wife was someone they both knew, and after the break in the Mirack case in 2018, he expressed hope that genetic evidence could help find Lindy Sue’s killer.

Philip Biechler has not responded to calls seeking comment.

Following the tree line

The Parabon team took the same approach to the Biechler case that it had for the Mirack case, but the results were very different.

Moore said the DNA found in the Biechler case connected back to the 1600s or 1700s and was likely from a tenth cousin with a .3% match. In the Mirack case, there were hundreds of years of genetic advantage, as Moore’s team linked DNA to a half sister with a 25% match coming from the 1900s.

“Typically, to be able to identify a person of interest, we’re hoping for someone that shares at least 1% of the DNA, and then you’re hoping to have at least a dozen other matches that are around that level,” Moore said.

Investigators are limited in the DNA they can use to create connections in criminal cases. There are only two genetic services Parabon can use: GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA, which are two of the smallest of their kind. Companies like Ancestry and 23andMe have much larger sets of genetic data, but they don’t allow their information to be used in investigations.

With such a small match, it seemed like the genetic evidence would take the team nowhere, Moore said, and she told the district attorney’s office the DNA results were poor, to manage expectations.

Because Moore knew the DNA came from a man with family in Gasperina, she decided to analyze the town’s immigration ties to Lancaster County, and she was “really encouraged” by the results.

Her team used World War I and World War II draft records along with Pennsylvania’s digitized records from Ancestry.com to build out family trees for every man in that immigration pool who was in his 20s around the time of the murder. The person she was tracking would have had all four grandparents born in Italy.

Those family trees pointed toward Sinopoli.

Moore knew the evidence was too striking to overlook, but she said she was nervous to share her findings with the district attorney’s office. She said it was like a “Hail Mary” because she usually presents leads only when she’s able to connect a family tree for certain.

“Every time I had provided a lead to investigators, I was able to connect that person’s family tree to one or more matches, and the fact that I couldn’t connect this tree made me very concerned,” Moore said. “But there were circumstances about him (such as having lived in Biechler’s apartment complex) that made it seem unlikely that this was a coincidence.”

After detectives tracked Sinopoli and were able to make a positive DNA match, Moore said she was “exhilarated.”

Biechler’s case was the first to use Moore’s novel approach, but she has since used it successfully in two other cases. The 1999 New Jersey slaying of teenager Nancy Noga saw an arrest in August 2021 with the same process, and an arrest in a third case is pending, Moore said.