Much of the northeastern United States was blanketed with snow as part of a powerful winter storm that brought dangerous blizzard conditions to parts of the Mid-Atlantic coast, though Lancaster County saw much smaller snowfall totals Friday, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Eastern areas of Lancaster County received much heavier snowfall than the west, but only “sparse reports” of snowfall totals were available Saturday afternoon, said meteorologist Mike Dangelo.

Adamstown in the northeastern corner of the county saw the highest known snowfall total of about 2.3 inches, Dangelo said. Another 2 inches of snow fell in Ephrata.

But totals from other parts of the county weren’t known Saturday. Nearby New Morgan in Berks County saw 3.5 inches of snow, which Dangelo said may have been similar to neighboring parts of eastern Lancaster County.

Snowfall totals from the Lancaster Airport were not available Saturday afternoon.

On the lower end, Lititz and Landisville saw 0.5 and 0.6 inches of snow, respectively.

About an inch of snow was recorded in nearby Harrisburg, and Dangelo said western parts of Lancaster County, such as Elizabethtown, would have seen similar figures.

Snow began falling Friday morning, lasting intermittently throughout the day before tapering off overnight.