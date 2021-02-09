There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast about a storm system that's approaching Lancaster County and how much snow it could bring to the area this week.

Despite that uncertainty, Lancaster County is likely to get at least some snow. How much, however, depends on which forecasting agency you look to.

The snowstorm is currently over the southwestern U.S., said Bill Gartner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College. He added it’s “looking likely that the storm will track to the south” of Pennsylvania.

The highest chance of snow will come early on Thursday morning, sometime after 1 a.m., according to NWS.

A total 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected by Thursday evening, NWS predicts.

Snow will fade by Tues afternoon, but more rounds of snow will come the rest of the week. ❄ A few inches of accumulating snow are possible along South PA Wed-Thurs. A potential storm this weekend may bring more snow/wintry mix. Take travel precautions! #PAwx #Snow #PAWinter pic.twitter.com/kKP27LTeXG — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 9, 2021

After Thursday night, the chance of snow tapers down to a 30% on Friday. Saturday also has a 30% chance of snow, most likely in the evening.

As of Tuesday afternoon, AccuWeather predicts "periods of snow and ice" will continue east on Wednesday night and begin affecting most of the northeast by the end of the day Thursday.

"Crews already overwhelmed by the monumental task of removing up to 3 feet of snow from densely populated areas like Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, which includes the cities of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton, will face another cleanup job later this week, although the hard-hit region may catch a break from the heaviest totals this time around," AccuWeather reports.

A graphic on AccuWeather's website indicates most of central Pennsylvania could see 6 to 12 inches of snow from Wednesday through Friday. Specifically for Lancaster, AccuWeather predicts a 48% chance the city will get 6-10 inches, and a 46% chance the city will get 3 to 6 inches.