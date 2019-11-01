How much rain fell in Lancaster County on Halloween 2019? It depends on what part.

The National Weather Service in State College released information Friday afternoon on rainfall totals for the severe thunderstorms that moved through central Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

Here are the 24-hour rainfall totals for Lancaster County, from most to least, according to NWS:

-- Gap: 2.61 inches, measured at 7:30 a.m. Friday

-- Adamstown: 2.03 inches, 7 a.m. Friday

-- Safe Harbor, 1.97 inches, 8 a.m. Friday

-- Lititz, 1.79 inches, 8 a.m. Friday

-- Lancaster, 1.76 inches, noon Friday

-- Lancaster Airport, 1.62 inches, 12:53 p.m.

In neighboring Lebanon County, 4 inches of rain was recorded at Indiantown Run as of 12:13 p.m. Friday.

Wind speeds

NWS State College released a report on the highest wind speeds in the state on Thursday.

Wind speeds of 51 mph were recorded at the Lancaster Airport (at 9:59 p.m.) and in East Petersburg (at 10:57 p.m.).

Higher wind speeds were recorded in:

-- Johnstown, 56 mph, 10:36 p.m.

-- Penn State's Beaver Stadium, 64 mph, 11:10 p.m.

-- State College, 55 mph, 11:30 p.m.

-- University Park Airport, 52 mph, 12:55 a.m. Friday

-- Clearfield Airport, 55 mph, 12:37 a.m. Friday

-- Williamsport Airport, 54 mph, 2 a.m. Friday

-- Mifflin County Airport, 55 p.m., 1:55 a.m. Friday

-- Wellsboro Airport, 61 mph, 11:15 p.m.