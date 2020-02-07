Under Gov. Tom Wolf's latest proposal to make state police funding more equitable -- since 67% of municipalities in Pennsylvania rely solely on state police coverage -- his administration wants to assess a tax on each municipality based on its population, median income and whether it has its own local police force.
How much per person would your municipality pay under Gov. Wolf's State Police fee proposal?
