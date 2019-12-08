How much have Lancaster County taxpayers put up to settle lawsuits in recent years?

In 2011, Jane Pugliese lost her job with Lancaster County. Not because of her performance, she claimed, but because of her marriage to prominent local Democrat Greg Paulson.
She eventually won $81,000 in a settlement of an employment discrimination suit against the county. But her settlement was only a small part of the pie.
In the past five years, Lancaster County has spent nearly a million dollars settling lawsuits.
For complaints ranging from wrongful termination to sexual harassment, inadequate medical care to deprivation of parental right, the county has shelled out $934,953.38 since 2014, almost half of which was taxpayer money, LNP learned in response to a right-to-know request.
The close to one million dollar total isn't the entire cost, however. Lawyers' fees for the county are not included.
In a statement for this story, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners said that as a large organization with nearly 2,000 employees providing a wide array of services, lawsuits are an unfortunate regular occurrence.
"The County Solicitor and Board of Commissioners endeavor to protect the taxpayers in each case," the statement said. "This sometimes means defending vigorously against claims. Sometimes, when advised by counsel or our insurance company that litigations costs will exceed the cost of the case, it means an unpleasant decision to settle a case in order to preserve taxpayer resources."
What was the largest settlement?
On Dec. 27, 2015, five days after being arrested, Zachary Keifer, 23, of Elizabethtown, hanged himself in Lancaster County Prison. He died two weeks later after being taken off of life support.
His family sued the county, the prison's medical provider and various county prison employees. They claimed that despite being well aware that Keifer was having suicidal thoughts and threatening to kill himself, he was taken off suicide watch and placed into general population.
The family accused the county of ignoring signs that Keifer would harm himself, violating the prison's own guidelines and Keifer's rights.
The case settled for $200,000.
How much is taxpayer money?
Taxpayer money is not always used to settle lawsuits. Sometimes the county's insurance agent, Travelers Insurance Company, will pay out.
As with auto or health insurance, before the insurance company will intervene the county has to meet its deductible. In most cases the deductible is $100,000, which is paid with taxpayer money.
The deductible is often met through the county's payment of fees for legal representation, triggering the insurance company's intervention, but when it is not the taxpayers are left to bear the cost of settlement.
Nineteen of the twenty-two cases settled by the county since 2014 have been paid partially or entirely by the county for a total of $450,118.23.
Over the period reviewed by LNP, this represents only 0.0006% of the tax revenue collected by the county.
Which department cost taxpayers the most?
The prison is by far the county's most expensive department when it comes to litigation. Of the 22 settlements in the past 5 years, 10 have involved the prison with a total price tag of $358,689.38.
"Every Prison faces multitudes of lawsuits today," a statement from the county commissioners' office said. "With 700 to 800 prisoners and hundreds of employees, ours is no different. However, Warden (Cheryl) Steberger and her staff have made huge strides in litigation reduction."
Only two of the ten lawsuits settled since 2014 were for incidents that occurred since the 2016 appointment of Steberger as warden.
Many of the complaints against the prison name the prison's medical provider, PrimeCare Medical, as a party. Four plaintiffs have claimed that the prison provided inadequate medical treatment.
Why settle?
When the deducible is met and the insurance company gets involved, the decision to settle is often out of the county's hands. Settling is often a cheaper option than litigation.
In cases where insurance does not intervene, cost is still a consideration. Litigating a case means spending more taxpayer money on representation.
"Are we going to prolong (a case) based on principle? In most cases it doesn't make sense," county solicitor Christina Hausner said.
Which county departments are facing lawsuits?
The county is facing lawsuits involving the prison, children and youth services, the commissioners' office and the county itself.
Two separate suits claim Lancaster County Children and Youth Services either improperly coerced parents into signing a family safety plan or improperly placed a family's children for adoption, claims the county denies.
The prison is being sued by a former inmate who claims his civil rights were violated when a guard used unreasonable force. The county disputes the inmate's claims.
In an intragovernmental case, the District Attorney's office is suing the commissioners for what District Attorney Craig Stedman has claimed is interference by county officials with his independent authority and attempted violations of the state's civil asset forfeiture statute by the commissioners.
The county is also named as a party in a slip-and-fall case, though the county claims it is immune from such a suit.