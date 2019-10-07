Recently, Pennsylvania released its Act 1 index, which sets a limit for how much each of the state's 500 public school districts can raise property taxes.
Education reporter Alex Geli compiled the tax information, and found that Lancaster County can raise its property taxes anywhere from 2.6 to 3.9% next year.
Here's what you need to know.
Cocalico
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.2%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.8%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.50%
Columbia Borough
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.9%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.5%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.49%
Conestoga Valley
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.6%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.3%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.99%
Donegal
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.4%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.0%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.50%
Elanco
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.6%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.3%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.50%
Elizabethtown Area
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.3%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.9%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.92%
Ephrata Area
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.2%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.8%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.77%
Hempfield
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.0%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.7%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.15%
Lampeter-Strasburg
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.0%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.7%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.70%
Lancaster
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.8%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.3%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.56%
Manheim Central
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.6%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.3%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.30%
Manheim Township
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.6%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.3%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.30%
Octorara Area
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.2%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.9%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.22%
Penn Manor
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.2%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.9%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 3.54%
Pequea Valley
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.6%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.3%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.65%
Solanco
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.1%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.7%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 3.50%
Warwick
2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.1%
2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.7%
2019-20 Actual Increase: 0%