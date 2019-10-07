Recently, Pennsylvania released its Act 1 index, which sets a limit for how much each of the state's 500 public school districts can raise property taxes.

Education reporter Alex Geli compiled the tax information, and found that Lancaster County can raise its property taxes anywhere from 2.6 to 3.9% next year.

Here's what you need to know.

Cocalico

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.2%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.8%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.50%

Columbia Borough

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.9%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.5%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.49%

Conestoga Valley

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.6%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.3%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.99%

Donegal

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.4%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.0%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.50%

Elanco

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.6%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.3%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.50%

Elizabethtown Area

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.3%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.9%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.92%

Ephrata Area

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.2%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.8%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.77%

Hempfield

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.0%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.7%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.15%

Lampeter-Strasburg

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.0%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.7%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.70%

Lancaster

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.8%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.3%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.56%

Manheim Central

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.6%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.3%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 2.30%

Manheim Township

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.6%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.3%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.30%

Octorara Area

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.2%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.9%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.22%

Penn Manor

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.2%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.9%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 3.54%

Pequea Valley

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.6%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.3%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 1.65%

Solanco

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.1%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.7%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 3.50%

Warwick

2020-21 Maximum Increase Allowed: 3.1%

2019-20 Maximum Increase Allowed: 2.7%

2019-20 Actual Increase: 0%