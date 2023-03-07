Would the school district allow a student to identify as a tomato?

Is the school “putting kitty litter in the bathroom” for students who believe they’re cats?

“Will reading a book about rape inspire a student to become a rapist?”

These are just a few of the questions people have asked the Warwick school board since 2021, according to James Senft, a Lititz resident who helps keep a running list of what he calls “manufactured crises.”

Senft said a small group of residents who attend school board meetings have accused teachers of being “groomers” — a term associated with child sexual abuse — and asked for proof that the school isn’t teaching Marxism, the philosophy that inspired communism. They’ve said face masks are “a satanic symbol” and called books with sexual content “porn.” One resident asked if students threatening suicide might just be trying to get out of taking tests.

“We just noticed, it’s every school board meeting, the same group of people coming to the school board with a different issue, and every issue seemed to be something to try to discredit the public schools,” Senft said.

Warwick board members typically don’t respond to public comments made during meetings.

The point of the questions posed by members of the group Moms for Liberty and the separate Warwick Parents for Change group, Senft said, is to raise divisive topics designed to get people to vote for a new slate of school board candidates.

In a year when seven of Warwick’s nine school board seats are on the ballot, that could lead to sweeping changes at the 3,850-student school district. Republicans unofficially aligned with Moms for Liberty and the broader “parental rights” movement are set to face off against other Republicans and Democrats who want to move in a different direction.

Moms for Liberty has close ties to prominent Republicans on the national stage. Three Florida Republicans launched the group in 2021, and Fox News soon embraced it for opposing public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at schools. The group has since shifted to other topics popular among some conservatives, such as claiming that schools have been infiltrated by proponents of critical race theory, a way of analyzing U.S. history through the lens of racism.

While some alarmed parents have embraced these ideas, opponents of Moms for Liberty say its long-term goal is to weaken public schools while pushing for more private schools and home schooling.

Michael Brown, who teaches gym at Warwick Middle School, said he doesn’t know what Moms for Liberty’s ultimate goals are, but he thinks the group is an asset. Brown joined the private Facebook group of Moms for Liberty’s Lancaster County chapter in September 2021.

“I think they bring great resources to the group, great concerns to the group,” Brown said.

A resident of Lititz, Brown is running for school board this year as a Republican. He said he wants to see the district increase transparency and get “back to basics.” He also thinks the district needs to keep what he calls “pornographic material” out of the high school library.

Conservatism by the book

In Warwick, much of this conversation has centered on a memoir, “Gender Queer,” which includes illustrations depicting sex. Students have shown little interest in the book — it’s been checked out only twice in the past two years, according to school district spokeswoman Carolyn Enigk. Still, removing the memoir from the library has become a rallying cry for Moms for Liberty in Warwick, as it has across Pennsylvania.

For Amy Martin of Warwick Township, concerns about the young adult novel “All American Boys,” which deals with issues of race and policing, got her more involved in school issues. Martin, a Republican, is running for Warwick school board with an emphasis on improving the district’s academic performance.

She opted her daughter out of reading the novel for a ninth-grade class, citing the book’s use of profanity. She is one of seven parents to opt their child out of reading the book since 2020, according to the district.

Like “Gender Queer, “All American Boys” has become a target of parents aligned with Moms for Liberty. In 2021, Warwick parent Emily Zimmerman shared a lengthy critique of the book online and accused the school of teaching critical race theory. Zimmerman joined the Facebook group of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty that September and unseated incumbent school board President Michael Landis two months later as a write-in candidate. Zimmerman, who is not up for reelection this year, told LNP she’s not affiliated with Moms for Liberty. She left the Facebook group shortly before or after LNP contacted her.

Martin joined the Moms for Liberty Facebook group in September 2021 and spoke about her concerns regarding face masks at a board meeting the same month, according to meeting minutes. She weighed in eight more times over the next 18 months on issues related to library books, quarantines and other topics.

Martin said Moms for Liberty doesn’t drive her decisions. Rather, the group simply shares her conservative values.

“COVID stirred up a lot of things and woke up a lot of parents when schools were trying to take, you know, our choice away — not letting us choose what we did with our children when it came to masking or not. In a conservative community, that woke up a lot of people.”

A social media hub

For other Republicans running for school board, being in the Facebook group has lost its appeal. Angie Lingo of Warwick Township left it in mid-February. Lingo said she wants to focus on rebuilding trust between the district and the community and improving academic performance.

“I was never active in the Moms for Liberty Facebook group, and I know very little about the organization,” Lingo said.

The roughly 620-person group includes people living in most of the 18 school districts spread across Lancaster County, but many members are tied to Warwick School District. The group’s chair is Rachel Wilson-Snyder, a therapist in Warwick Township who has spoken publicly at 13 school board meetings since August 2021. The group’s secretary, Bethany Tomassetti of Warwick Township, has addressed the board at 11 meetings over the same period.

LNP obtained access to the private Facebook group — a hub for opposition to face masks, fears about the “Marxification” of public schools and support for Republicans such as state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who ran for governor. Some posts call for banning books. Others offer to train members on how to run for local office. One recent post encouraged members to attend a “Detrans Awareness” rally at the Capitol to urge lawmakers to ban gender treatments for minors.

Wilson-Snyder said Moms for Liberty is nonpartisan. She declined to say whether she is paid by the national organization, which also helps administer the Facebook group.

“Moms For Liberty is dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating, and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government,” Wilson-Snyder wrote in an email.

Wilson-Snyder said a top priority for the group is getting schools to meet what she calls “the decency standard.”

“We have a large number of books across local districts that conflict with existing standards like board policies, Pa Code, Student Handbooks, and internet filters,” Wilson-Snyder said. “We are asking that schools bring all books and materials into alignment with these existing standards.”

She said current approaches, such as tagging library books that have sensitive content, are not doing enough. “We had many excellent schools and systems for decades,” Wilson-Snyder said. “We have gone awry in recent years as many educators, inspired by neo-Marxist activist kinds of trainings and indoctrination, have decided to put their ideology above agreed-to standards in their communities.”

She said the Lancaster chapter is committed to backing affiliated candidates in local races. “If you are running for local school board and are liberty-minded, please reach out for assistance or to seek endorsement.”

The political landscape

But some candidates who share Moms for Liberty’s views on many issues might be less enthusiastic about a public endorsement from the group than they were in past years, said Senft, the parent who keeps a list of school board topics.

“I feel like they’re starting to understand that the group is controversial, and they may be distancing themselves from it because of the upcoming election,” Senft said.

Senft pointed to reports from progressive research group Media Matters for America that place the group within a broader movement to break down trust in public education.

“I think that’s the ultimate goal of the groups like Moms for Liberty, even if the people in those groups don’t understand that,” Senft said. “There are people in these groups pushing for school choice. Pushing for vouchers. And that’s been a big right-wing agenda item since the civil rights movement.”

School board candidate Rachael Haverstick of Lititz Borough has regularly attended meetings since 2021 and is concerned about the effect that Moms for Liberty is having on the school district.

Haverstick said the group’s public comments at Warwick board meetings “are generally filled with statements that create a sense of fear and urgency to restrict what students have access to.”

Haverstick is cross-filed as a Republican and Democrat, allowing voters from either party to choose her in the May primary, a practice common in Pennsylvania school board races. She said she wants to focus on “creating and preserving access and opportunities for all students while maintaining fiscal responsibility.”

“I think parents, but also community members in general, should care and be aware of the magnitude of this election,” Haverstick said. “Lititz is a special place to be. It’s essential that we protect our public school system—from extremism and policies that target already marginalized groups—in order to continue to have a strong community.”

Like Haverstick, Justin Cook of Lititz Borough is cross-filed in both parties, a move he hopes will show parents that he wants to represent the needs of all students.

Cook said the school board meetings have become “a cauldron, and a crucible of people bringing their political agendas. It’s possible that many parents have felt disenfranchised, and so they’re looking for a place to go and express something.”

Cook said the board has done a good job of addressing concerns over books — creating a new committee to review them that includes members of the public. Now, he said the focus should turn to addressing the “learning loss” that happened during the pandemic.

“I would hope that voters are less interested in advancing agendas and more interested in advancing education, and I think that’s what’s at stake,” Cook said. “We have a duty to these kids.”

For Jeff Vance of Warwick Township, the divisive conversations of the past year have pulled attention away from the need to prepare students to join the workforce. The retired Army veteran, who has no ties to Moms for Liberty, is cross-filed as a Republican and Democrat for school board.

Vance said he would like to see more emphasis on student financial literacy and technical career training for students who aren’t planning to attend a four-year college.

“Me personally, my whole thing comes down to, we need to be preparing kids for life,” Vance said.

This reporter’s work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.