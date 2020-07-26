Wondering what school might look like this fall?

Pequea Valley School District on Friday posted a video showing just that with the hopes of educating parents who may have concerns regarding the safety of their children and family.

"I want you to make the best, most educated decision for your child," Pequea Valley Superintendent Erik Orndorff, sitting in an office with a mask on his chin, said at the start of the 22-minute video.

The video shows students being dropped off, then entering the school building with masks on. Once they get to the classroom, with desks at least six feet apart, they're able to take off their masks for a "mask break."

Orndorff said a typical classroom is able to fit 18-20 desks in accordance with social distancing. Part of the video even shows Orndorff measuring the distance between desks with measuring tape.

If students work in proximity with groups, they must put back on their masks. The same goes for teachers if they're working closely with students.

Between classes, students are expected to wait outside as teachers and staff sanitize surfaces.

For lunch, students are expected to enter the cafeteria -- or the gymnasium, which will be made available for social distancing -- with masks on until they sit and eat. Food will be offered in a "limited a la carte" style.

During recess at the elementary level or outside time for older students, social distancing will be in place and limited equipment will be available.

"As you can see, it's not perfect," Orndorff said toward the end of the video, "and anything you've seen about the COVID-19 virus is not perfect."

Watch the video below.

