Lancaster County residents wondering how many COVID-19 vaccines sent to their local providers have been administered here are out of luck.

That’s because the state Department of Health doesn’t have that information publicly available as of now, according to an agency spokeswoman

“(W)hile the department is continuing to work to ensure we have the most accurate and complete data, there is not a process to regularly pull this data at this time,” Maggi Barton, the department’s deputy press secretary, said in an email Wednesday.

State data shows Lancaster County received about 41,000 doses as of Wednesday. However, there is no correlating data showing how many of those doses have been administered.

“We are working with all vaccine providers to ensure they are quickly putting the doses allocated to them into the arms of those in Phase 1A looking to be vaccinated,” Barton wrote. “As we continue to work on this data and other data processes, if we have the ability to share publicly, we will.”

Data on the state’s dashboard shows the county of residency of those vaccinated, not how many doses have been administered in each county. If a Lancaster County resident is vaccinated in a neighboring county, the state counts that vaccination for Lancaster.

The lack of data means there is no centralized source for Pennsylvanians to understand how many of the vaccines their local providers received have actually been administered -- to get the full picture, a person would have to contact every provider in their county.

As of Friday, UPMC in Lititz had administered 1,423 doses, Kelly McCall, public relations officer, said. Lancaster General Hospital had administered 12,120 doses, according to spokeswoman Mary Ann Eckard. WellSpan Health would only give its total administered number over its six-county system -- 32,882.

The state reported that another 10,200 doses of Moderna have been distributed to about 37 providers in Lancaster County so far this week -- the data is expected to be updated again today.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Carter Walker contributed to this report.

This story will be updated throughout the day.