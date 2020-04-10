This week state and county officials and health care leaders made some COVID-19 data publicly available for the first time. Here's how to find information at teh local, county, state and federal levels.

Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard

This county government-run website makes public two pieces of information from the coroner's office: how many local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, and how many of them were in each municipality.

Pa. Department of Health Dashboard

This Pennsylvania Department of Health web tool provides statewide numbers on COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, available beds and ventilator usage in this "hospital preparedness" dashboard. It also provides data on the number of hospital beds and ventilators are available and how many are in use. The agency also publishes this interactive map and this table of COVID-19 cases.

University of Washington Dashboard

The University of Washington's model — the one most often mentioned by U.S. health officials at White House briefings — is based on changing information about how the virus acts and how people act. It is run by the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

