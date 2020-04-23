How many people have died, and where? COVID-19 data from coroners, state don’t mesh, making it hard to tell

In early April, coroner Patricia Ross reported Blair County's first two COVID-19 deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Both patients had died at a hospital there.

The next day, though, the state health department did something that perplexed Ross.

It attributed those two deaths to other counties, specifically Cambria and Fulton, because the coronavirus victims lived there.

The state's practice of assigning deaths from all infectious diseases to the counties of residency, regardless of where those victims died, has touched off a feud between the Department of Health and the elected county officials who are responsible for handling deaths.

“It was a mess,” Ross said.

Because of the disagreement, there is no single, clear picture of who has died or where, prompting concern among coroners, who worry that local police and emergency responders are operating without up-to-date information about COVID-19 deaths.

The disparity in how the state and local coroners count deaths is, at the very least, just plain confusing.

“A day later, (the Cambria County coroner) talked to a funeral director in that area saying, ‘We're trying to find this deceased for COVID-19,’” Ross said. Shortly after, Ross received a phone call from her colleague inquiring about the deaths she certified the day before.

“He called me and he said, ‘Did you have that death?’” Ross said. “They're saying it's mine.”

In a state where only six out of 67 counties have a local health agency, coroners contend clarity and access to COVID-19 death data is a public safety issue. Bucks County Coroner Meredith J. Buck said it is “public health hazard” for coroners to be kept in the dark. Without timely county data, coroners argue, citizens and emergency workers are left without a precise understanding of the seriousness of the rate of infection and death.

But the state health department says physicians should immediately report all COVID-19 deaths to its office, not coroners. Reporting to coroners isn't necessary because the deaths are considered “natural,” the state contends. Meantime, coroners say they should know who dies in their jurisdiction. Both point to state law.

Statewide survey

Coroners and medical examiners in the commonwealth's 67 counties, contacted this week by LNP | LancasterOnline, said they are required to track certain deaths within their county borders. They don't track county residents who die elsewhere.

Coroners point to county code language that says they should investigate “deaths known or suspected as due to contagious disease and constituting a public hazard.” The provision, they say, is why COVID-19 deaths should be reported to them.

The state disagrees, arguing the county code is only applicable if the coroner actually views the body.

The state only tracks deaths by the county of residence, said Nate Wardle, state health department spokesman, and that is the case with the state's tracking for all infectious diseases. And the state's vital statistics law only requires referral to a coroner if a death is not attended by a medical professional, or the circumstances of the death are sudden, suspicious or violent, said Wardle.

According to the state health department, county of residence is tracked because that's the precedent established by the CDC

Some coroners voiced frustration this week at not being given information from hospitals, assisted care facilities and the state about COVID-19 deaths. A woman who answered at the Butler County coroner's office said hospitals and nursing homes were not sharing information on deaths. Others, like Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni, said they are having no issues collecting data.

More than a dozen coroners said their own death counts differed from the state's, using the date of Monday, April 20, including:

— York County had three deaths by Monday morning, Coroner Pamela Gay said. The state listed six.

— When the state reported the first death in Washington County, Coroner Timothy Warco said he searched online until he found a news article about the person dying in another county.

— In Mercer County, Coroner John Libonati's count Monday was six, while the state listed one. The six deaths were Ohio residents, Libonati said, and the state was counting a Mercer resident who died in Allegheny County.

— Eric Minnich, Lehigh County coroner, has started tracking deaths in two categories: county residents and others. On Monday, Minnich reported 80 total deaths (50 were residents). The state reported that Lehigh had 33 deaths as of Monday.

Probable deaths

Another schism between the state and coroners is over “probable” COVID-19 related deaths — instances where a person was not tested but the death is determined to have been caused by COVID-19 or that the virus was a contributing factor.

The state added probable case counts earlier this week to daily updates in an effort to be transparent, said Dr. Rachel Levine, health secretary. And some of the cases are still under investigation, she said.

“(A probable case count) creates a problem because it doesn't say if it's positive or not,” said Charles Kiessling, Lycoming County coroner and president of the Pennsylvania Coroners Association.

According to the state, 18% of the deaths reported were probable COVID-19 infections, as of Wednesday. On Thursday, after the removal of some probable deaths from its daily reporting, the state's death count decreased by 201.

Legislative fix

State Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair, is pushing a bill that would “make clear all deaths in a county suspected of COVID-19 shall be referred to the county coroner for investigation.”

Rep. Kerry A. Benninghoff, R- Centre, a former coroner, said he intends to meet with Levine to discuss coroners' concerns.

Levine said in a press conference Thursday she plans to make “individual outreaches” this week to understand the nuances of the issue and will hold a conference call next week with coroners.

“At the end of the day, we all want to do everything we can to address the COVID issue, get through it and get good, accurate data,” Benninghoff said.