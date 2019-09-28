Pennsylvania's Sept. 18 and 25 giveaways of the opioid overdose antidote naloxone — aka Narcan — distributed 6,774 kits, according to the Department of Health.

The totals range from 1,675 in Philadelphia County to one in Forest County. Lancaster tied for 10th with 118 distributed over the two days from the State Health Center at 1661 Old Philadelphia Pike.

The first such event was in December and distributed 6,105 kits statewide, 162 in Lancaster.

The totals do not include several simultaneous giveaways by Lancaster-based organizations.

Project Lazarus director Carmela DiSomma noted that anyone can call the organization at 717-340-4901 to arrange a Narcan pickup at no cost.

Additionally, Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance is moving and executive director Stacy Emminger said that after Oct. 1, anyone interested in getting naloxone via can stop by its new office at 78 E. Main St. in Mount Joy or call the office at 717-492-4596.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pennsylvania also has a standing order intended to allow anyone to walk into a pharmacy and get naloxone without a prescription, although people will have to pay whatever cost their insurance doesn’t cover.

Medicaid covers naloxone at no cost.