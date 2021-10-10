Despite the outrage many parents have displayed at school board meetings across Lancaster County since the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced its school mask order at the end of August, the number of approved mask exceptions is relatively low at local school districts.

Except at least one.

At 11 of the 12 county school districts that provided data to LNP | LancasterOnline this week, 7% or less of the student body requested a mask exception. Meanwhile, seven of the eight school districts that shared specific data regarding exception approvals reported 2% or less of their student population were approved for mask exceptions.

In both cases, Eastern Lancaster County School District was the exception.

Data was unavailable for Donegal, Lancaster, Lampeter-Strasbug, Manheim Central and Octorara Area school districts.

At Elanco, the only county school district allowing parents to file for a mask exception without a doctor’s note, 1,391 of 2,823 students have requested a mask exception. Every parent who submits an exception request is approved. That means nearly 50% of the entire student body is allowed to attend school without a mask.

Elanco has also been the leader in COVID-19 cases throughout the 2021-22 school year. Since the first week of school, when it reported five cases, Elanco has reported 31, 56, 81, 55 and 38 active cases per week, respectively, since then.

“The masking is probably part of that,” Superintendent Bob Hollister said of the high number of cases, adding that Elanco’s low vaccination rate is another contributing factor.

Elanco started the school year allowing parents to decide whether to quarantine their children if they were sick or considered a close contact of someone who had COVID-19. That policy was reversed in recent weeks. That, plus a more strict masking approach for students without an exception, might help lower case counts, Hollister said.

‘I can’t just take their word for it’

According to a letter the Pennsylvania Department of Education sent to school administrators Sept. 10, a “school entity simply permitting a parent's sign-off without evidence that the student has a medical or mental health condition or disability that precludes the wearing of a face covering is not in compliance with the Order.”

Other than Elanco, all Lancaster County school districts are requiring a doctor’s note before proceeding with the mask exception process.

If a parent comes to a school administrator and says their kid has severe anxiety and needs an exception, “I can’t just take their word for it,” said Theresa Kreider, Penn Manor School District’s director of student services.

Kreider, who is helping process Penn Manor’s 80 mask exception requests, said if an exception is given without any additional medical documentation, there’s a chance that student could go on to fail because the school district didn’t explore potential accommodations -- under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act or the Individuals with Education Disabilities Act -- when they were notified of the student’s impairment.

“One, it’s not the appropriate thing to do,” she said of not trying to help the student, “and, two, it doesn’t follow IDEA or Section 504 procedures.”

At Penn Manor, which has about 5,400 students, 500 students initially requested a mask exception, but a significant number dropped off after the district’s grace period ended -- in other words, when the deadline came for providing a doctor's note.

Pequea Valley, a small, rural school district with 1,450 students, received 100 exception requests; of those 20 have been approved, and the district is still working with 80 other families who have failed to obtain a doctor’s note but claim their students have anxiety, depression or other concerns that should preclude them from wearing a mask, Superintendent Erik Orndorff said.

Orndorff said he thinks families would rather send their kids to school wearing a mask than to be forced into the district’s online program – a consequence most county school districts have put in place for noncompliant students.

Still, he said, parents unable to get a note from their doctor has been an issue. Parents speaking at school board meetings across the county in the last month have expressed the same concern. That’s why school districts, like Pequea Valley, established grace periods where students didn’t have to wear masks as long as their families submitted a doctor’s note by the grace period’s end.

Doctors ‘afraid’ of mask exceptions?

At the Sept. 16 school board meeting, Pequea Valley parent Ashley McDonnell said she couldn’t find a doctor to sign off on an exception for her kids who are struggling with anxiety and depression “not because of COVID,” she said, but because of masks. Later in the meeting, board member Steve Riehl suggested doctors are “afraid” of requesting mask exceptions for patients.

That’s not the case, according to Drs. Heidi Kistler and Kirsten Johnsen Martin, who both see school-age patients at different Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health locations.

Both doctors said their offices’ policy is to only offer mask exceptions for children 2 and younger – the state’s mask order doesn’t apply to that age group anyway – or if there are extreme cases in which children physically cannot safely put on or remove a mask.

For students with severe anxiety or asthma – two popular reasons parents have expressed for seeking a mask exception – a better alternative to not wearing a mask is a face shield, they said. If a child is really struggling with a physical or mental health condition, they said, it’s better to treat the condition rather than to eliminate one of the most reliable ways to prevent the spread of COVID – a face covering.

“If someone feels like they can’t breathe … there’s probably more we should be doing to treat their asthma,” Kistler said, adding that asthmatic patients have a higher risk of experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

What makes some requests more suspect is if a child went to school all of last year with a mask and are just now seeking an exception, they said.

