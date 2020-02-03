How many different nations of Native Americans have lived in Lancaster County? [We the People]

LancasterOnline is answering your questions through We the People, a public-powered journalism project.

How many different nations of Native Americans have lived in and around Lancaster County?

The answer to this question is tricky for many reasons.

Native Americans in Southcentral Pennsylvania tended to stay toward the Susquehanna River Valley, according to "First Pennsylvanians: The Archaeology of Native Americans in Pennsylvania" by Kurt Carr and Roger Moeller.

Likely the most prominent nation of Native Americans in the Lancaster County area was the Susquehannocks, according to the book.

In the area that would be known as Lancaster County, Washington Boro area, but they would typically move every 15 to 20 years, according to the book. They moved in search of fertile land, but stayed in the area of the Susquehanna River valley.

The first sign of the Susquehannock culture in Southcentral Pa. dates back to the 1550s, according to the book.

The Late Woodland Shenks Ferry culture left when the Susquehannock culture began, archaeologists found. It's unclear whether they were forced out, or just moved, according to the book.

Susquehannocks lived in villages of large numbers, around 3,000 people apiece, according to the book.

About 125 years later, they dwindled down to about 500 people who lived primarily in York County. They were low in numbers due to warfare and disease.

They left the Southcentral Pennsylvania area and headed down to the Baltimore area; they soon returned to the area in a designated part of Conestoga Township offered by the colonial government.

"They did not own the land and they were only allowed to stay as long as they 'behaved themselves'," said Carr and Moeller.

The Susquehannocks would then be known as the Conestoga Indians, and would meet at a place called Conestoga Town.

Read more about Conestoga Town here.

In 1763, the Paxton Boys from Harrisburg attacked the Conestoga Indians, killing all but a few. Officials put the Conestogas in the Lancaster jail for their protection, but the Paxton Boys came back and killed the rest.

It's unclear how many native nations definitively lived in or around the Lancaster County area.

"The Susquehanna represented quick and easy transportation over great distances," said Nathan Pease, Director of Library Services, in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. "Villages line the Susquehanna from top to bottom. The settlements came and went with movement up and down the river."

Question submitted by Lisa W.

