With colleges across the country — including Bloomsburg University, one of Millersville University’s sister schools in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education — shifting completely to remote instruction because of COVID-19 outbreaks, it raises the question: Will that happen here?

According to information from school officials and college websites, the answer isn’t so simple.

College spokespeople told LNP | LancasterOnline it would take a combination of metrics, starting with positive cases, to shut down campus as colleges and universities did in March. A complete shutdown, they said, would likely be the last resort and likely follow closures of certain areas of campus.

Keeping data in context

At schools like Franklin & Marshall College, much attention will be paid to alert levels. Ranging from low to very high, alert levels are based on the number of cases, the density of the area in which cases are found, as well as other factors, college spokesman Greg Wright said.

Currently, the college is in the moderate level.

Te college posted COVID-19 data online Tuesday in a collection to be updated weekly.

“This will be the guiding force in determining what happens if F&M sees a surge in cases and senior leaders are meeting daily to assess the risk,” Wright said in an email. “There is no fixed, numerical ‘threshold’ of cases that would cause the college to close; much depends on the context of that number, including the time frame and location of those cases developing.”

As of Tuesday, two students who live on campus or commute had tested positive, F&M data showed. Seven who may be at-risk of having COVID-19 were awaiting test results as of Tuesday and were in quarantine, including six on campus and one at home.

Among the mitigation efforts on-campus is making sure students who test positive either isolate at home or move into a residence facility, Schnader Hall, which is designated for students who test positive. Students who test positive and are isolating will be housed on the first floor. At-risk students in need of quarantine are assigned a room on the second or third floor.

The college even has a “quarantine menu” for meal deliveries inside Schnader Hall.

Similar protocols are being implemented at Elizabethtown College.

It is also in the moderate level of the risk profile, which factors in positive cases, results of daily health screenings among students and employees, and more, college spokeswoman Keri Straub said.

Elizabethtown College would make decisions based on a combination of that data, not just one metric, Straub said. Tracking the data may help the college foresee a potential outbreak.

“If we see things shifting in a negative direction, we’re going to intervene right away,” she said.

According to a data collection released online Wednesday and to be updated weekly, Elizabethtown College has had six students test positive, two of whom have recovered.

Four students who might be at risk are in quarantine, and the four who are currently positive are in isolation, the data shows. Of those, one student is quarantining on campus, and another is isolating on campus in the college’s designated residence hall, Straub said. The other six are at home.

Entry testing conducted

Both Franklin & Marshall and Elizabethtown colleges are performing universal entry testing, meaning all students living on campus are tested upon arrival. After the initial round of testing, F&M will test 20% of students every two weeks on a rotational basis; Elizabethtown will test students as needed. Millersville University is not conducting universal testing, and it’s still awaiting supplies to test on a case-by-case basis.

As of Wednesday, one Millersville student had tested positive. As a comparison, Bloomsburg, which announced Thursday it’s shifting to remote instruction, had 90 cases.

Regarding the option of shutting down if cases surge, Millersville University spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said the university’s incident-management team, which meets two times a week, is working to establish criteria for making such a decision.

“This is not a new discussion,” Kacskos said. “It’s just finalizing it.”

She said the university isn’t in bad shape with only one case and limited density on campus. Regular on-campus capacity at Millersville is 2,200. Millersville has limited that to 750 students.