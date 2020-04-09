The Pennsylvania Department of Health isn't providing identifying information on confirmed cases, except noting if the person is a child, due in part to the increasing volume of positive tests statewide.

However, some local organizations have reported cases, and those reports are listed here.

The number of reports may not match the number of cases because of the state's time frame — its midday counts show positive tests as of midnight — or because the state reports cases by the person's county of residence, even if possible exposures happened elsewhere.

Thursday, April 9, 2020: 35 new cases here, total 596; deaths rise one to 17 per state Department of Health.

Wednesday, April 8, 2020: 71 new cases here, total 561; deaths rise two to 16 per state Department of Health.

Tuesday, April 7, 2020: 82 new cases here, total 490; deaths rise three to 14 per state Department of Health.

Monday, April 6, 2020: 37 new cases here, total 408; state department of health's tally of deaths rises 3 to 11; county coroner said Sunday that the total was 13. The numbers may not match due to the state counting positive tests and deaths as of midnight or because the state reports cases by the person's county of residence, not death.

Sunday, April 5, 2020: 80 new cases here, total 371: 7 new deaths, total 13

Saturday, April 4, 2020: 59 new cases here, total 291; 1 new death, total 6

Friday, April 3, 2020: 29 new cases here, total 232; 1 new death, total 5

Thursday, April 2, 2020: 46 new cases here, total 203; 1 new death, total 4.

Wednesday, April 1, 2020: 34 new cases here, total 157; no new deaths, total 3.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020: 26 new cases here, total 123; 1 new death, total 3.

Monday, March 30, 2020: 30 new case here, total 97; no new deaths, total 2.

Sunday, March 29, 2020: 22 new cases here, total 67; one more death, total 2.

Saturday, March 28, 2020: 12 new cases here, total 45; first death, total 1.

Friday, March 27, 2020: 12 new cases here, total 33.

Thursday, March 26, 2020: 9 new cases here, total 21.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020: 2 new cases here, total 12.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020: 5 new cases here, total 10.

Monday, March 23, 2020: No new cases here, total 5. [The department has generally said in the past that it attributes cases to the county where a person lives and such readjustments are due to receiving more information about a case.]

Sunday, March 22, 2020: 2 new cases here, total 6

Saturday, March 21, 2020: 2 new cases here, total 4

Friday, March 20, 2020: No new cases here

Thursday, March 19, 2020: First 2 cases in Lancaster County