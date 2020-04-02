The Pennsylvania Department of Health isn't providing identifying information on confirmed cases, except noting if the person is a child, due in part to the increasing volume of positive tests statewide.

However, some local organizations have reported cases, and those reports are listed here.

The number of reports may not match the number of cases because of the state's time frame — its midday counts show positive tests as of midnight — or because the state reports cases by the person's county of residence, even if possible exposures happened elsewhere.

Thursday, April 2, 2020: 46 new cases here, total 203; 1 new death, total 4.

Wednesday, April 1, 2020: 34 new cases here, total 157; no new deaths, total 3.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020: 26 new cases here, total 123; 1 new death, total 3.

Monday, March 30, 2020: 30 new case here, total 97; no new deaths, total 2.

Sunday, March 29, 2020: 22 new cases here, total 67; one more death, total 2.

Saturday, March 28, 2020: 12 new cases here, total 45; first death, total 1.

Friday, March 27, 2020: 12 new cases here, total 33.

Thursday, March 26, 2020: 9 new cases here, total 21.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020: 2 new cases here, total 12.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020: 5 new cases here, total 10.

Monday, March 23, 2020: No new cases here, total 5. [The department has generally said in the past that it attributes cases to the county where a person lives and such readjustments are due to receiving more information about a case.]

Sunday, March 22, 2020: 2 new cases here, total 6

Saturday, March 21, 2020: 2 new cases here, total 4

Friday, March 20, 2020: No new cases here

Thursday, March 19, 2020: First 2 cases in Lancaster County