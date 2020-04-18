This is a running tally of COVID-19 cases and tests in Pennsylvania, based on reports from the state Department of Health.

Testing is not widespread, as people with mild symptoms are being advised to stay home, so the actual number of cases is almost certainly higher than the confirmed number.

This story will be updated daily with reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Click here to go to the DOH coronavirus page.

A running tally of cases and deaths in Lancaster County is here.

Saturday, April 18

There were 1,628 new COVID-19 cases and 80 more deaths.

12 p.m.: state positives 31,069; negatives 122,896; deaths 836

Friday, April 17

There were 1,706 new COVID-19 cases and 49 more deaths.

12 p.m.: state positives 29,441; negatives 117,932; deaths 756.

Thursday, April 16

There were 1,245 new COVID-19 cases and 60 more deaths, according to the Department of Health report Thursday.

12 p.m.: state positives 27,735; negatives 113,735; deaths 707

Wednesday, April 15

There were 1,145 new COVID-19 cases and 63 more deaths, according to the state Department of Health report Wednesday.

12 p.m.: state positives 26,490; negatives 111,094; deaths 647

Tuesday, April 14

There were 1,146 new COVID-19 cases and 60 more deaths, according to the state Department of Health report Tuesday.

12 p.m.: state positives 25,345; negatives 108,286; deaths 584

Monday, April 13

There were 1,366 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths, according to the state Department of Health report Monday.

12 p.m.: state positives 24,199; negatives 105,593; deaths 524

Sunday, April 12

There were 1,178 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths, according to the Department of Health's report Sunday.

12 p.m.: state positives 22,833; negatives 102,057; deaths 507.

Saturday, April 11

There were 1,676 new COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths, according to the state Department of Health's report

12 p.m.: state positives 21,655; negatives 98,498; deaths 494

Friday, April 10

There were 1,751 new COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths, according to the state Department of Health's report Friday.

12 p.m.: state positives 19,979; negatives 93,040; deaths 416

Thursday, April 9

There were 1,989 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths, according to the Department of Health's report Thursday.

12 p.m.: state positives 18,228; negatives 87,374; deaths 338

Wednesday, April 8

There were 1,680 new COVID-19 cases and 70 more deaths, according to the Department of Health's Wednesday report.

12 p.m.: state positives 16,239; negatives 82,299; deaths 310

Tuesday, April 7

There were 1,579 new COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths, according to the Department of Health's Tuesday report.

12 p.m.: state positives 14,559; negatives 76,719; deaths 240

Monday, April 6

There were 1,470 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths, according to the Department of Health's Monday report.

12 p.m.: state positives 12,980; negatives 70,874; deaths 162

Totals: Adams 25, Allegheny 642 (4 deaths), Armstrong 13, Beaver 96 (6 deaths), Bedford 4, Berks 326 (3 deaths), Blair 5, Bradford 10, Bucks 619 (17 deaths), Butler 91 (2 deaths), Cambria 7, Cameron 1, Carbon 59 (1 death), Centre 44, Chester 307 (3 deaths), Clarion 6, Clearfield 7, Clinton 3, Columbia 26, Crawford 9, Cumberland 68 (2 deaths), Dauphin 132 (1 death), Delaware 822 (15 deaths), Erie 20, Fayette 29 (1 death), Forest 4, Franklin 32, Fulton 1, Greene 12, Huntingdon 4, Indiana 17, Juniata 11, Lackawanna 190 (7 deaths), Lancaster 408 (11 deaths), Lawrence 24 (2 deaths), Lebanon 124, Lehigh 1006 (8 deaths), Luzerne 849 (5 deaths), Lycoming 10, McKean 1, Mercer 18, Mifflin 5, Monroe 572 (11 deaths), Montgomery 1230 (18 deaths), Montour 33, Northampton 716 (12 deaths), Northumberland 15, Perry 5 (1 death), Philadelphia 3611 (28 deaths), Pike 125 (2 deaths), Potter 3, Schuylkill 103, Snyder 8 (1 death), Somerset 6, Sullivan 1, Susquehanna 6, Tioga 8, Union 6, Venango 5, Warren 1, Washington 53, Wayne 35, Westmoreland 157, Wyoming 5, York 189 (1 death)

Sunday, April 5

There were 1,493 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths, according to the Department of Health's Sunday report.

12 p.m.: state positives 11,510; negatives 66,261; deaths 150

Saturday, April 4

There were 1,597 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 more deaths, according to the department's Saturday report.

12 p.m.: state positives 10,017; negatives 60,013; deaths 136

Friday, April 3

There were 1,404 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths, according to the department's Friday report.

12 p.m.: state positives 8,420; negatives 53,695; deaths 102

Thursday, April 2

There were 1,211 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths, according to the department's Thursday report.

12 p.m.: state positives 7,016; negatives 47,698; deaths 90

Wednesday, April 1

There were 962 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths, according to the department's Wednesday report.

12 p.m.: state positives 5,805; negatives 42,427; deaths 74

Totals: Adams 12, Allegheny 356 (2 deaths), Armstrong 5, Beaver 54 (2 deaths), Bedford 3, Berks 151, Blair 4, Bradford 8, Bucks 312 (6 deaths), Butler 64 (2 deaths), Cambria 3, Cameron 1, Carbon 23 (1 death), Centre 27, Chester 183 (1 death), Clarion 4, Clearfield 4, Columbia 8, Crawford 5, Cumberland 38 (1 death), Dauphin 59 (1 death), Delaware 390 (7 deaths), Erie 15, Fayette 14 (1 death), Franklin 21, Greene 9, Huntingdon 1, Indiana 6, Juniata 2, Lackawanna 85 (3 deaths), Lancaster 157 (3 deaths), Lawrence 13 (2 deaths), Lebanon 36, Lehigh 374 (5 deaths), Luzerne 282 (4 deaths), Lycoming 7, Mckean 1, Mercer 8, Mifflin 1, Monroe 278 (8 deaths), Montgomery 649 (8 deaths), Montour 13, Northampton 312 (5 deaths), Northumberland 6, Perry 1, Philadelphia 1,478 (10 deaths), Pike 57 (1 death), Potter 2, Schuylkill 47, Snyder 3 (1 death), Somerset 3, Susquehanna 2, Tioga 2, Union 2, Venango 3, Warren 1, Washington 35, Wayne 14, Westmoreland 72, York 79

Tuesday, March 31

There were 756 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths, according to the department's Tuesday report.

12 p.m.: state positives 4,843; negatives 37,645; deaths 63

Totals: Adams 9, Allegheny 325 (2 deaths), Armstrong 5, Beaver 52 (1 death), Bedford 2, Berks 110, Blair 4, Bradford 7, Bucks 286 (3 deaths), Butler 60 (2 deaths), Cambria 2, Cameron 1, Carbon 17 (1 death), Centre 26, Chester 159 (1 death), Clarion 3, Clearfield 4, Columbia 7, Crawford 4, Cumberland 36 (1 death), Dauphin 45 (1 death), Delaware 338 (5 deaths), Erie 14, Fayette 14, Franklin 19, Greene 9, Huntingdon 1, Indiana 6, Juniata 3, Lackawanna 78 (3 deaths), Lancaster 123 (3 deaths), Lawrence 13 (2 deaths), Lebanon 28, Lehigh 272 (4 deaths), Luzerne 212 (4 deaths), Lycoming 6, Mckean 1, Mercer 8, Mifflin 2, Monroe 236 (7 deaths), Montgomery 570 (6 deaths), Montour 9, Northampton 245 (5 deaths), Northumberland 1, Perry 1, Philadelphia 1197 (10 deaths), Pike 48 (1 death), Potter 2, Schuylkill 38, Snyder 2 (1 death), Somerset 2, Susquehanna 1, Tioga 2, Union 4, Venango 3, Warren 1, Washington 33, Wayne 10, Westmoreland 61, York 66

Monday, March 30

There were 693 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with an additional 10 deaths, according to the state Department of Health's count on Monday. [It was originally reported as 49 deaths, but then the department issued a correction and said it's actually 48.]

12 p.m.: state positives 4,087; negatives 33,777; deaths 48

Totals: Adams 8, Allegheny 290 (2 deaths), Armstrong 3, Beaver 44, Berks 82, Blair 6, Bradford 3, Bucks 246 (4 deaths), Butler 49 (2 deaths), Cambria 2, Cameron 1, Carbon 13, Centre 24, Chester 146, Clarion 1, Clearfield 4, Columbia 6, Crawford 4, Cumberland 24 (1 death), Dauphin 36, Delaware 303 (4 deaths), Erie 13, Fayette 11, Franklin 12, Greene 7, Huntingdon 1, Indiana 2, Juniata 3, Lackawanna 62 (2 deaths), Lancaster 97 (2 deaths), Lawrence 10 (1 death), Lebanon 27, Lehigh 231 (3 deaths), Luzerne 150 (3 deaths), Lycoming 4, Mckean 1, Mercer 7, Mifflin 1, Monroe 182 (7 deaths), Montgomery 540 (5 deaths), Montour 10, Northampton 184 (5 deaths), Northumberland 1, Perry 1, Philadelphia 1,007 (7 deaths), Pike 39 (1 death), Potter 2, Schuylkill 30, Snyder 2, Somerset 2, Susquehanna 1, Tioga 1, Union 4, Venango 1, Warren 1, Washington 26, Wayne 10, Westmoreland 55, York 54

Sunday, March 29

There were 643 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with an additional four deaths, according to the Department of Health's count on Sunday.

12 p.m.: state positives 3,394; negatives 30,061; deaths 38

Adams 8, Allegheny 265 (2 deaths), Armstrong 3, Beaver 28, Berks 68, Blair 3, Bradford 3, Bucks 203 (1 death), Butler 47 (2 deaths), Cambria 1, Cameron 1, Carbon 9, Centre 22, Chester 137, Clarion 1, Clearfield 2, Columbia 6, Crawford 3, Cumberland 22 (1 death), Dauphin 35, Delaware 276 (4 deaths), Erie 7, Fayette 10, Franklin 11, Greene 6, Huntingdon 1, Indiana 2, Juniata 1, Lackawanna 56 (2 deaths), Lancaster 67 (2 deaths), Lawrence 8 (1 death), Lebanon 19, Lehigh 151 (3 deaths), Luzerne 94 (2 deaths), Lycoming 3, Mckean 1, Mercer 7, Mifflin 2, Monroe 135 (3 deaths), Montgomery 488 (5 deaths), Montour 4, Northampton 126 (4 deaths), Northumberland 1, Perry 1, Philadelphia 865 (5 deaths), Pike 33 (1 death), Potter 2, Schuykill 21, Snyder 2, Somerset 2, Susquehanna 1, Tioga 1, Venango 1, Warren 24, Wayne 7, Westmoreland 47, York 43.

Saturday, March 28

There were 533 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with an additional 12 deaths, according to the Department of Health's count on Saturday.

12 p.m.: state positives 2,751; negatives 25,264; deaths 34

Adams 8, Allegheny 219 (2 deaths), Armstrong 2, Beaver 22, Berks 65, Blair 2, Bradford 3, Bucks 152, Butler 41 (2 deaths), Cambria 1, Cameron 1, Carbon 3, Centre 15, Chester 116, Carion 1, Clearfield 2, Columbia 4, Crawford 2, Cumberland 22 (1 death), Dauphin 23, Delaware 226 (4 deaths), Erie 7, Fayette 10, Franklin7, Greene 6, Huntigdon 1, Indiana 2, Juniata 1, Lackawanna 51 (2 deaths), Lancaster 45 (1 death), Lawrence 8, Lebanon 15, Lehigh 109 (3 deaths), Luzerne 65 (2 deaths), Lycoming 2, Mckean 1, Mercer 6, Monroe 106 (2 deaths), Montgomery 411 (5 deaths), Montour 5, Northampton 94 (4 deaths), Northumberland 1, Perry 1, Philadelphia 709 (5 deaths), Pike 27 (1 death), Potter 2, Schuykill 16, Snyder 1, Somerset 2, Susqehanna 1, Tioga 1, Warren 1, Washington 23, Wayne 6, Westmoreland 41, York 37.

Friday, March 27

There were 531 new COVID-19 cases confirmed and six new deaths.

12 p.m.: State positives 2,218; negatives 21,016; deaths 22

Adams 8, Allegheny 158 (2 deaths), Armstrong 1, Beaver 14, Berks 65, Blair 1, Bradford 2, Bucks 124, Butler 26 (1 death), Cambria 1, Carbon 2, Centre 11, Cheste 107, Clearfield 2, Columbia 3, Crawford 1, Cumberland 16, Dauphin 18, Delaware 185 (3 deaths), Erie 7, Fayette 9, Franklin 5, Greene 4, Indiana 2, Juniata 1, Lackawanna 35 (2 deaths), Lancaster 33, Lawrence 4, Lebanon 12, Lehigh 93 (2 deaths), Luzerne 55 (2 deaths), Lycoming 2, Mercer 4, Monroe 98 (2 deaths), Montgomery 374 (3 deaths), Montour 4, Northampton 79 (3 deaths), Northumberland 1, Philadelphia 530 (2 deaths), Pike 23, Potter 1, Schuylkill 13, Somerset 2, Susquehanna 1, Union 1, Warren 1, Washington 14, Wayne 6, Westmoreland 30, York 29

Thursday, March 26

There were 560 new COVID-19 cases confirmed and five more deaths.

12 p.m.: State positives 1,687; negatives 16,441; deaths 16

Totals: Adams 7, Allegheny 133 (2 deaths), Armstrong 1, Beaver 13, Berks 36, Blair 1, Bradford 2, Bucks 107, Butler 19 (1 death), Cambria 1, Carbon 2, Centre 9, Chester 84, Clearfield 2, Columbia 3, Crawford 1, Cumberland 15, Dauphin 13, Delaware 156 (1 death), Erie 4, Fayette 8, Franklin 5, Greene 3, Indiana 1, Juniata 1, Lackawanna 28 (2 deaths), Lancaster 21, Lawrence 1, Lebanon 4, Lehigh 63 (1 death), Luzerne 36 (1 death), Lycoming 1, Mercer 3, Monroe 67 (2 deaths), Montgomery 282 (2 deaths), Montour 4, Northampton 56 (3 deaths), Philadelphia 402 (1 death), Pike 15, Potter 1, Schuylkill 9, Somerset 2, Susquehanna 1, Warren 1, Washington 12, Wayne 6, Westmoreland 24, York 21

Wednesday, March 25:

There were 276 new COVID-19 cases confirmed and four more deaths.

12 p.m.: State positives 1,127; negatives 11,193; deaths 11

Totals: ​Adams 6, Allegheny 88 (2 deaths), ​Armstrong 1, Beaver 7, ​Berks 20, ​Bradford ​1 , Bucks 86, ​Butler 12, ​Cambria 1​, ​Carbon ​1, ​Centre 8, Chester 54, ​Clearfield ​2, ​Columbia ​1, Cumberland 13, ​Dauphin 10, Delaware 101, ​Erie 4, ​Fayette 4, ​Franklin 5, ​Greene 2, ​Juniata 1, ​Lackawanna 18 (2 deaths), Lancaster 12, ​Lawrence ​1, ​Lebanon ​3, Lehigh 38, Luzerne 27, ​Lycoming ​1, ​Mercer ​2, Monroe 51 (1 death), Montgomery 172 (1 death), ​Montour 4, Northampton 44 (3 deaths), Philadelphia 257 (1 death), Pike 9, ​Potter ​1, ​Schuylkill 6, ​Somerset 2, ​Warren ​1, Washington 10, Wayne 4, ​Westmoreland 16, ​York 20

Tuesday, March 24:

There were 207 new COVID-19 cases confirmed and one more death.

12 p.m.: State positives 851, deaths 7

Totals: ​Adams 6, Allegheny 58 (2 deaths), ​Armstrong 1, Beaver 3, ​Berks 16, ​Bradford ​1, Bucks 65, ​Butler ​6, ​Cambria 1, ​Carbon ​1, ​Centre ​7, Chester 40, ​Clearfield ​1, ​Columbia 1, Cumberland 13, ​Dauphin 4, Delaware 84, ​Erie 4, ​Fayette ​2, ​Franklin ​3, ​Juniata 1, ​Lackawanna 15 (1 death), ​Lancaster 10, Lebanon ​3, Lehigh 27, Luzerne 21, ​Mercer 2, Monroe 45 (1 death), Montgomery 144 (​1 death), ​Montour ​3, Northampton 33 (2 deaths), Philadelphia 177, Pike 4, ​Potter ​1, ​Schuylkill ​5, ​Somerset ​1, Washington 9, Wayne 4, ​Westmoreland 11, ​York 18

Testing: 8,643 negative.

Monday, March 23:

There were 165 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Sunday, bringing the total to 644 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania. And one additional death, in Montgomery County, bringing the total to three.

[Note: Lancaster County's case count dropped from six to five. The department has generally said in the past that it attributes cases to the county where a person lives and such readjustments are due to receiving more information about a case.]

12 p.m.: State positives 644

Totals: ​Adams 6, ​Allegheny 48 with one death, Beaver 3, ​​Berks 14, ​Bucks 43, ​Butler ​5, ​Cambria 1, ​Centre ​3, ​Chester 40, ​​Columbia ​1, ​Cumberland 12, ​​Dauphin 1, ​Delaware 54, ​​Erie 3, ​​Fayette ​1, ​​Franklin ​1, ​​Lackawanna 7, ​​Lancaster 5, ​​Lebanon ​3, ​Lehigh 25, ​Luzerne 10, ​​Mercer ​1, ​Monroe 43, ​Montgomery 129 with one death, ​​Montour ​1, ​Northampton 23 with one death, Philadelphia 128, Pike 3, ​​Potter ​1, ​​Schuylkill ​3, ​Washington 7, ​Wayne 3, ​​Westmoreland 6, ​​York 10 ​

Testing: 6,595 negative.

Sunday, March 22:

There were 108 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Saturday, bringing the total to 479 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

12 p.m.: State positives 479: Adams +1, Allegheny +9, Berks + 6, Bucks +8, Chester +4, Columbia +1 first, Dauphin +1 first, Delaware +10, Erie +1, Fayette +1 first, Lackawanna +1, Lancaster +2, Lehigh +6, Luzerne +1, Mercer +1 first, Monroe +6, Montgomery +16, Northampton +4, Philadelphia +22, Pike +1, Schuylkill +1 first, Washington +2, Wayne +1, York +1

Totals: Adams 5, Allegheny 40 with with one death, Beaver 3, Berks 13, Bucks 32, Centre 1, Chester 23, Columbia 1, Cumberland 11, Dauphin 1, Delaware 43, Erie 2, Fayette 1, Franklin 1, Lackawanna 6, Lancaster 6, Lebanon 3, Lehigh 19, Luzerne 7, Mercer 1, Monroe 31, Montgomery 87, Montour 1, Northampton 21 with one death, Philadelphia 91, Pike 3, Potter 1, Schuylkill 1, Washington 7, Wayne 2, Westmoreland 4, York 10

Testing: 4,964 negative.

Saturday, March 21:

The second person in Pennsylvania has died from COVID-19, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Saturday afternoon. The person who died was an adult in Allegheny County. Levine did not give an age.

There were 103 new cases confirmed since Friday, bringing the total to 371 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

State positives, 12:23 p.m.: Adams 4, Allegheny 31 with one death, Beaver 3, Berks 7, Bucks 24, Butler 1, Centre 1, Chester 19, Cumberland 11, Delaware 33, Erie 1, Franklin 1, Lackawanna 5, Lancaster 4, Lebanon 2, Lehigh 13, Luzerne 6, Monroe 25, Montgomery 71, Montour 1, Northampton 17 with one death, Philadelphia 69, Pike 2, Potter 1, Washington 5, Wayne 1, Westmoreland 4, York 9

Friday, March 20

12:13 p.m.: State positives 268: Adams +3, Allegheny +12, Beaver +1, Berks + 4, Bucks +4, Centre +1 first, Chester +7, Delaware +9, Erie +1 first, Franklin +1 first, Lackawanna +2, Lehigh +1, Luzerne +1, Monroe +4, Montgomery +12, Northampton +5, Philadelphia +9, Potter +1 first, Westmoreland +2, York +4

Totals: ​Adams 4, Allegheny 28, Beaver 3, ​Berks 5, Bucks 16, ​Centre ​1, Chester 17, Cumberland 11, Delaware 23, ​Erie 1, ​Franklin ​1, ​Lackawanna 4, ​Lancaster 2, ​Lebanon ​1, Lehigh 2, Luzerne 2, Monroe 19, Montgomery 59, Northampton 10 (1 death), Philadelphia 42, Pike 2, ​Potter ​1, Washington 3, Wayne 1, Westmoreland 4, ​York 6.

Testing: 2,574 negative.​

Thursday, March 19

12:18 p.m.: State positives 185: Adams +1 first, Allegheny +5, Bucks +3, Chester +1, Cumberland +1, Lackawanna +1, Lancaster +2 first, Lebanon +1 first, Monroe +8, Montgomery +5, Northampton +4, Philadelphia +16, Pike +1, Washington +1, Westmoreland +2 first

Totals: ​Adams ​1, Allegheny 16, Beaver 2, ​Berks ​1, Bucks 12, Chester 10, Cumberland 11, Delaware 14, ​Lackawanna ​2, ​Lancaster 2, ​Lebanon ​1, Lehigh 1, Luzerne 1, Monroe 15, Montgomery 47, Northampton 5, Philadelphia 33, Pike 3, Washington 3, Wayne 1, ​Westmoreland ​2, ​York ​2

Testing: 1,608 negative.

Wednesday, March 18

[Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which is in Lancaster County, confirmed this morning it is treating a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19. The state reports do not show a case here, either because the person lives in another county or because the confirmation wasn't received by midnight Tuesday.]

12:21 p.m.: State positives 133: Allegheny +4, Beaver +1, Berks +1 first, Bucks +1, Chester +5, Delaware +5, Lackawanna +1 first, Montgomery +10, Philadelphia +7, Pike +1, York +2 first.

Totals: Allegheny 11, Beaver 2, ​Berks ​1, Bucks 9, Chester 9, Cumberland 10, Delaware 14, ​Lackawanna ​1, Lehigh 1, Luzerne 1, Monroe 7, Montgomery 42, Northampton 1, Philadelphia 17, Pike 2, Washington 2, Wayne 1, ​York ​2

Testing: 1,187 negative.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

1:30 p.m.: State positives 96: Allegheny +2, Beaver +1 first, Bucks +3, Chester + 2, Cumberland + 5, Delaware + 2, Montgomery + 2, Philadelphia +2, Washington + 1

Totals: Allegheny 7, Beaver 1, Bucks 8, Chester 4, Cumberland 10, Delaware 9, Lehigh 1, Luzerne 1, Monroe 8, Montgomery 32, Northampton 1, Philadelphia 10, Pike 1, Washington 2, Wayne 1

Testing: 879 negative.

Monday, March 16, 2020

12:45 p.m.: State positives 76: Allegheny +2, Bucks +1, Montgomery +6, Monroe +2, Philadelphia +2

Totals: ​Allegheny ​5, Bucks 5, ​Chester ​2, ​Cumberland 5, Delaware 7, ​Lehigh ​1, ​Luzerne ​1, Monroe 8, Montgomery 30, Northampton 1, Philadelphia 8, Pike 1, Wayne 1, Washington 1

Testing: about 670 negative: report no longer shows pending

Sunday, March 15, 2020

12:00 p.m. | State positives 63: Lehigh +1, Luzerne +1

Totals: Allegheny (3), Bucks (4), Chester (2), Cumberland (5), Delaware (7), Lehigh (1), Luzerne (1), Monroe (6), Montgomery (24), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (6), Pike (1), Washington (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: about 205 negative, about 183 pending

Saturday, March 14, 2020

2:00 p.m. | State positives 47: Allegheny +2

Totals: Allegheny (2), Bucks (3), Chester (2), Cumberland (3), Delaware (6), Monroe (3), Montgomery (20), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (4), Pike (1), Washington (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: about 205 negative, about 150 pending

---

11:45 a.m. | State positives 45: Chester +1, Montgomery +2, Philadelphia +1

Totals: Bucks (3), Chester (2), Cumberland (3), Delaware (6), Monroe (3), Montgomery (20), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (4), Pike (1), Washington (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: about 145 negative, about 100 pending

Friday, March 13, 2020

5:15 p.m. | State positives 41: Bucks +1, Cumberland County +3 first (one of them a child), Delaware +2, Montgomery +1, Washington +1 first

Totals: Bucks (3), Chester (1), Cumberland (3), Delaware (6), Monroe (3), Montgomery (18), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (3), Pike (1), Washington (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: about 145 negative, about 130 pending

__

3:42 p.m. | State positives 33: Chester County first

[A fifth case was previously listed for Delaware County in error, according to the state Department of Health.]

Totals: Bucks (2), Chester (1), Delaware (4), Monroe (3), Montgomery (17), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (3), Pike (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: about 140 negative, about 130 pending

__

12:37 p.m. | State positives 33: Delaware +2, Monroe +1 pediatric, Philadelphia +2

Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (5), Monroe (3), Montgomery (17), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (3), Pike (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: about 140 negative, about 130 pending

__

11:38 a.m. | State positives 28: Montgomery +4, Delaware +2

Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (3), Monroe (2), Montgomery (17), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1), Pike (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: 138 negative, 112 pending

Thursday, March 12, 2020

3:41 p.m. | State positives 22: Pike County first

Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (1), Monroe (2), Montgomery (13), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1), Pike (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: 116 negative, 81 pending

___

9:47 a.m. | State positives 17-21: Montgomery +4, Northampton first

Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (1), Monroe (2), Montgomery (13), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: 100 negative, 75 pending

