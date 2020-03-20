The Pennsylvania Department of Health isn't providing identifying information on confirmed cases, except noting if the person is a child, due in part to the increasing volume of positive tests statewide.

However, some local organizations have reported cases, and those reports are listed here.

The number of reports may not match the number of cases because of the state's time frame — its midday counts show positive tests as of midnight — or because the state reports cases by the person's county of residence, even if possible exposures happened elsewhere.

Friday, March 19, 2020: No new cases here

Thursday, March 19, 2020: First 2 cases in Lancaster County