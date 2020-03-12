This is a running tally of COVID-19 cases and tests in Pennsylvania, based on reports from the state Department of Health.

LNP is maintaining an interactive map that shows when and where Pennsylvania cases were diagnosed.

You can click here to view it in a new window, or see below.

Thursday, March 12, 2020

9:47 a.m. | State positives 17-21: Montgomery +4, Northampton first

Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (1), Monroe (2), Montgomery (13), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: 100 negative, 75 pending

For more on coronavirus: