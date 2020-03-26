This is a running tally of COVID-19 cases and tests in Pennsylvania, based on reports from the state Department of Health.

Testing is not widespread, as people with mild symptoms are being advised to stay home, so the actual number of cases is almost certainly higher than the confirmed number.

This story will be updated daily with reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Click here to go to the DOH coronavirus page.

The Department of Health reports 10 cases in Lancaster County as of Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Thursday, March 26

There were 560 new COVID-19 cases confirmed and five more deaths.

12 p.m.: State positives 1,687; negatives 16,441; deaths 16

Totals: Adams 7, Allegheny 133 (2 deaths), Armstrong 1, Beaver 13, Berks 36, Blair 1, Bradford 2, Bucks 107, Butler 19 (1 death), Cambria 1, Carbon 2, Centre 9, Chester 84, Clearfield 2, Columbia 3, Crawford 1, Cumberland 15, Dauphin 13, Delaware 156 (1 death), Erie 4, Fayette 8, Franklin 5, Greene 3, Indiana 1, Juniata 1, Lackawanna 28 (2 deaths), Lancaster 21, Lawrence 1, Lebanon 4, Lehigh 63 (1 death), Luzerne 36 (1 death), Lycoming 1, Mercer 3, Monroe 67 (2 deaths), Montgomery 282 (2 deaths), Montour 4, Northampton 56 (3 deaths), Philadelphia 402 (1 death), Pike 15, Potter 1, Schuylkill 9, Somerset 2, Susquehanna 1, Warren 1, Washington 12, Wayne 6, Westmoreland 24, York 21

Wednesday, March 25:

There were 276 new COVID-19 cases confirmed and four more deaths.

12 p.m.: State positives 1,127; negatives 11,193; deaths 11

Totals: ​Adams 6, Allegheny 88 (2 deaths), ​Armstrong 1, Beaver 7, ​Berks 20, ​Bradford ​1 , Bucks 86, ​Butler 12, ​Cambria 1​, ​Carbon ​1, ​Centre 8, Chester 54, ​Clearfield ​2, ​Columbia ​1, Cumberland 13, ​Dauphin 10, Delaware 101, ​Erie 4, ​Fayette 4, ​Franklin 5, ​Greene 2, ​Juniata 1, ​Lackawanna 18 (2 deaths), Lancaster 12, ​Lawrence ​1, ​Lebanon ​3, Lehigh 38, Luzerne 27, ​Lycoming ​1, ​Mercer ​2, Monroe 51 (1 death), Montgomery 172 (1 death), ​Montour 4, Northampton 44 (3 deaths), Philadelphia 257 (1 death), Pike 9, ​Potter ​1, ​Schuylkill 6, ​Somerset 2, ​Warren ​1, Washington 10, Wayne 4, ​Westmoreland 16, ​York 20

Tuesday, March 24:

There were 207 new COVID-19 cases confirmed and one more death.

12 p.m.: State positives 851, deaths 7

Totals: ​Adams 6, Allegheny 58 (2 deaths), ​Armstrong 1, Beaver 3, ​Berks 16, ​Bradford ​1, Bucks 65, ​Butler ​6, ​Cambria 1, ​Carbon ​1, ​Centre ​7, Chester 40, ​Clearfield ​1, ​Columbia 1, Cumberland 13, ​Dauphin 4, Delaware 84, ​Erie 4, ​Fayette ​2, ​Franklin ​3, ​Juniata 1, ​Lackawanna 15 (1 death), ​Lancaster 10, Lebanon ​3, Lehigh 27, Luzerne 21, ​Mercer 2, Monroe 45 (1 death), Montgomery 144 (​1 death), ​Montour ​3, Northampton 33 (2 deaths), Philadelphia 177, Pike 4, ​Potter ​1, ​Schuylkill ​5, ​Somerset ​1, Washington 9, Wayne 4, ​Westmoreland 11, ​York 18

Testing: 8,643 negative.

Monday, March 23:

There were 165 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Sunday, bringing the total to 644 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania. And one additional death, in Montgomery County, bringing the total to three.

[Note: Lancaster County's case count dropped from six to five. The department has generally said in the past that it attributes cases to the county where a person lives and such readjustments are due to receiving more information about a case.]

12 p.m.: State positives 644

Totals: ​Adams 6, ​Allegheny 48 with one death, Beaver 3, ​​Berks 14, ​Bucks 43, ​Butler ​5, ​Cambria 1, ​Centre ​3, ​Chester 40, ​​Columbia ​1, ​Cumberland 12, ​​Dauphin 1, ​Delaware 54, ​​Erie 3, ​​Fayette ​1, ​​Franklin ​1, ​​Lackawanna 7, ​​Lancaster 5, ​​Lebanon ​3, ​Lehigh 25, ​Luzerne 10, ​​Mercer ​1, ​Monroe 43, ​Montgomery 129 with one death, ​​Montour ​1, ​Northampton 23 with one death, Philadelphia 128, Pike 3, ​​Potter ​1, ​​Schuylkill ​3, ​Washington 7, ​Wayne 3, ​​Westmoreland 6, ​​York 10 ​

Testing: 6,595 negative.

Sunday, March 22:

There were 108 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Saturday, bringing the total to 479 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

12 p.m.: State positives 479: Adams +1, Allegheny +9, Berks + 6, Bucks +8, Chester +4, Columbia +1 first, Dauphin +1 first, Delaware +10, Erie +1, Fayette +1 first, Lackawanna +1, Lancaster +2, Lehigh +6, Luzerne +1, Mercer +1 first, Monroe +6, Montgomery +16, Northampton +4, Philadelphia +22, Pike +1, Schuylkill +1 first, Washington +2, Wayne +1, York +1

Totals: Adams 5, Allegheny 40 with with one death, Beaver 3, Berks 13, Bucks 32, Centre 1, Chester 23, Columbia 1, Cumberland 11, Dauphin 1, Delaware 43, Erie 2, Fayette 1, Franklin 1, Lackawanna 6, Lancaster 6, Lebanon 3, Lehigh 19, Luzerne 7, Mercer 1, Monroe 31, Montgomery 87, Montour 1, Northampton 21 with one death, Philadelphia 91, Pike 3, Potter 1, Schuylkill 1, Washington 7, Wayne 2, Westmoreland 4, York 10

Testing: 4,964 negative.

Saturday, March 21:

The second person in Pennsylvania has died from COVID-19, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Saturday afternoon. The person who died was an adult in Allegheny County. Levine did not give an age.

There were 103 new cases confirmed since Friday, bringing the total to 371 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

State positives, 12:23 p.m.: Adams 4, Allegheny 31 with one death, Beaver 3, Berks 7, Bucks 24, Butler 1, Centre 1, Chester 19, Cumberland 11, Delaware 33, Erie 1, Franklin 1, Lackawanna 5, Lancaster 4, Lebanon 2, Lehigh 13, Luzerne 6, Monroe 25, Montgomery 71, Montour 1, Northampton 17 with one death, Philadelphia 69, Pike 2, Potter 1, Washington 5, Wayne 1, Westmoreland 4, York 9

Friday, March 20

12:13 p.m.: State positives 268: Adams +3, Allegheny +12, Beaver +1, Berks + 4, Bucks +4, Centre +1 first, Chester +7, Delaware +9, Erie +1 first, Franklin +1 first, Lackawanna +2, Lehigh +1, Luzerne +1, Monroe +4, Montgomery +12, Northampton +5, Philadelphia +9, Potter +1 first, Westmoreland +2, York +4

Totals: ​Adams 4, Allegheny 28, Beaver 3, ​Berks 5, Bucks 16, ​Centre ​1, Chester 17, Cumberland 11, Delaware 23, ​Erie 1, ​Franklin ​1, ​Lackawanna 4, ​Lancaster 2, ​Lebanon ​1, Lehigh 2, Luzerne 2, Monroe 19, Montgomery 59, Northampton 10 (1 death), Philadelphia 42, Pike 2, ​Potter ​1, Washington 3, Wayne 1, Westmoreland 4, ​York 6.

Testing: 2,574 negative.​

Thursday, March 19

12:18 p.m.: State positives 185: Adams +1 first, Allegheny +5, Bucks +3, Chester +1, Cumberland +1, Lackawanna +1, Lancaster +2 first, Lebanon +1 first, Monroe +8, Montgomery +5, Northampton +4, Philadelphia +16, Pike +1, Washington +1, Westmoreland +2 first

Totals: ​Adams ​1, Allegheny 16, Beaver 2, ​Berks ​1, Bucks 12, Chester 10, Cumberland 11, Delaware 14, ​Lackawanna ​2, ​Lancaster 2, ​Lebanon ​1, Lehigh 1, Luzerne 1, Monroe 15, Montgomery 47, Northampton 5, Philadelphia 33, Pike 3, Washington 3, Wayne 1, ​Westmoreland ​2, ​York ​2

Testing: 1,608 negative.

Wednesday, March 18

[Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which is in Lancaster County, confirmed this morning it is treating a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19. The state reports do not show a case here, either because the person lives in another county or because the confirmation wasn't received by midnight Tuesday.]

12:21 p.m.: State positives 133: Allegheny +4, Beaver +1, Berks +1 first, Bucks +1, Chester +5, Delaware +5, Lackawanna +1 first, Montgomery +10, Philadelphia +7, Pike +1, York +2 first.

Totals: Allegheny 11, Beaver 2, ​Berks ​1, Bucks 9, Chester 9, Cumberland 10, Delaware 14, ​Lackawanna ​1, Lehigh 1, Luzerne 1, Monroe 7, Montgomery 42, Northampton 1, Philadelphia 17, Pike 2, Washington 2, Wayne 1, ​York ​2

Testing: 1,187 negative.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

1:30 p.m.: State positives 96: Allegheny +2, Beaver +1 first, Bucks +3, Chester + 2, Cumberland + 5, Delaware + 2, Montgomery + 2, Philadelphia +2, Washington + 1

Totals: Allegheny 7, Beaver 1, Bucks 8, Chester 4, Cumberland 10, Delaware 9, Lehigh 1, Luzerne 1, Monroe 8, Montgomery 32, Northampton 1, Philadelphia 10, Pike 1, Washington 2, Wayne 1

Testing: 879 negative.

Monday, March 16, 2020

12:45 p.m.: State positives 76: Allegheny +2, Bucks +1, Montgomery +6, Monroe +2, Philadelphia +2

Totals: ​Allegheny ​5, Bucks 5, ​Chester ​2, ​Cumberland 5, Delaware 7, ​Lehigh ​1, ​Luzerne ​1, Monroe 8, Montgomery 30, Northampton 1, Philadelphia 8, Pike 1, Wayne 1, Washington 1

Testing: about 670 negative: report no longer shows pending

Sunday, March 15, 2020

12:00 p.m. | State positives 63: Lehigh +1, Luzerne +1

Totals: Allegheny (3), Bucks (4), Chester (2), Cumberland (5), Delaware (7), Lehigh (1), Luzerne (1), Monroe (6), Montgomery (24), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (6), Pike (1), Washington (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: about 205 negative, about 183 pending

Saturday, March 14, 2020

2:00 p.m. | State positives 47: Allegheny +2

Totals: Allegheny (2), Bucks (3), Chester (2), Cumberland (3), Delaware (6), Monroe (3), Montgomery (20), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (4), Pike (1), Washington (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: about 205 negative, about 150 pending

---

11:45 a.m. | State positives 45: Chester +1, Montgomery +2, Philadelphia +1

Totals: Bucks (3), Chester (2), Cumberland (3), Delaware (6), Monroe (3), Montgomery (20), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (4), Pike (1), Washington (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: about 145 negative, about 100 pending

Friday, March 13, 2020

5:15 p.m. | State positives 41: Bucks +1, Cumberland County +3 first (one of them a child), Delaware +2, Montgomery +1, Washington +1 first

Totals: Bucks (3), Chester (1), Cumberland (3), Delaware (6), Monroe (3), Montgomery (18), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (3), Pike (1), Washington (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: about 145 negative, about 130 pending

__

3:42 p.m. | State positives 33: Chester County first

[A fifth case was previously listed for Delaware County in error, according to the state Department of Health.]

Totals: Bucks (2), Chester (1), Delaware (4), Monroe (3), Montgomery (17), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (3), Pike (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: about 140 negative, about 130 pending

__

12:37 p.m. | State positives 33: Delaware +2, Monroe +1 pediatric, Philadelphia +2

Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (5), Monroe (3), Montgomery (17), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (3), Pike (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: about 140 negative, about 130 pending

__

11:38 a.m. | State positives 28: Montgomery +4, Delaware +2

Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (3), Monroe (2), Montgomery (17), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1), Pike (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: 138 negative, 112 pending

Thursday, March 12, 2020

3:41 p.m. | State positives 22: Pike County first

Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (1), Monroe (2), Montgomery (13), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1), Pike (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: 116 negative, 81 pending

___

9:47 a.m. | State positives 17-21: Montgomery +4, Northampton first

Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (1), Monroe (2), Montgomery (13), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: 100 negative, 75 pending

For more on coronavirus: