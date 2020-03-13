This is a running tally of COVID-19 cases and tests in Pennsylvania, based on reports from the state Department of Health.
LNP is maintaining an interactive map that shows when and where Pennsylvania cases were diagnosed.
You can click here to view it in a new window, or see below.
Friday, March 13, 2020
12:37 p.m. | State positives 33: Delaware +2, Monroe +1 pediatric, Philadelphia +2
Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (5), Monroe (3), Montgomery (17), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (3), Pike (1), Wayne (1)
Testing: about 140 negative, about 130 pending
__
11:38 a.m. | State positives 28: Montgomery +4, Delaware +2
Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (3), Monroe (2), Montgomery (17), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1), Pike (1), Wayne (1)
Testing: 138 negative, 112 pending
Thursday, March 12, 2020
3:41 p.m. | State positives 22: Pike County first
Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (1), Monroe (2), Montgomery (13), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1), Pike (1), Wayne (1)
Testing: 116 negative, 81 pending
___
9:47 a.m. | State positives 17-21: Montgomery +4, Northampton first
Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (1), Monroe (2), Montgomery (13), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1), Wayne (1)
Testing: 100 negative, 75 pending