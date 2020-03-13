This is a running tally of COVID-19 cases and tests in Pennsylvania, based on reports from the state Department of Health.

Friday, March 13, 2020

12:37 p.m. | State positives 33: Delaware +2, Monroe +1 pediatric, Philadelphia +2

Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (5), Monroe (3), Montgomery (17), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (3), Pike (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: about 140 negative, about 130 pending

__

11:38 a.m. | State positives 28: Montgomery +4, Delaware +2

Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (3), Monroe (2), Montgomery (17), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1), Pike (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: 138 negative, 112 pending

Thursday, March 12, 2020

3:41 p.m. | State positives 22: Pike County first

Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (1), Monroe (2), Montgomery (13), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1), Pike (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: 116 negative, 81 pending

___

9:47 a.m. | State positives 17-21: Montgomery +4, Northampton first

Totals: Bucks (2), Delaware (1), Monroe (2), Montgomery (13), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1), Wayne (1)

Testing: 100 negative, 75 pending

