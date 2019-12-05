More than 4,000 bears have been harvested in Pennsylvania since the start of bear season.

Archery bear season kicked off on September 21 and some Wildlife Management Units are open for season until December 7.

In total, 4,186 bears have been harvested state-wide. Zero have been killed in Lancaster County.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has an interactive map that shows you how many bears were harvested in different counties across the state.

Click here to check out the map.

The biggest bear was shot during rifle season in Monroe County, weighing in at 813 pounds.

Berks County harvested 15 bears; Lebanon County harvest 2; and Dauphin County totaled 51.

Recently, the bear that was spotted in Lancaster city, tranquilized and relocated to Lebanon County, meandered to Schuylkill County, where he was killed at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 29, according to said Greg Graham, a Pennsylvania Game Commission game warden.