Hunters harvested a record number of bears in Pennsylvania in 2019.

Last year’s harvest of 4,635 bears was a 48% increase from 2018, when hunters killed 3,135 bears.

While none were harvested in Lancaster County, one who wandered into the city in August was later killed during bear season in Schuylkill County.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission partly attributed the spike to longer bear hunting seasons — there were 30 days across all bear seasons in 2019, the first time that has happened since 1931.

Can bear meat be eaten?

Hunters are required to have their bears checked within 24 hours of harvesting the animals.

Bear meat can be eaten with cuts taken from the animals’ muscle groups, and some hunters also opt to consume bears’ hearts and livers, according to Game Commission spokesman Travis Lau.

“Bear meat sometimes gets a bad rap, but I’ve found it to be delicious, and much more similar to beef than venison is,” he said.

There are no guidelines regulating how inedible parts should be disposed of, but Lau said it’s recommended that those parts be bagged with trash and sent to a landfill.

Inedible parts cannot be dumped on public lands.

Where were the bears harvested?

Pennsylvania’s bear population sits at about 20,000, and game officials said the record number taken in 2019 was still within their acceptable harvest range.

Bears were harvested by hunters in 58 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties last season. Regionally, 87 bears were harvested in neighboring Berks (17), Dauphin (67), Lebanon (2) and York (1) counties.

Lycoming County boasted the highest number of bears killed in one county at 284, and the largest bear taken, an 813-pound male, was harvested in Monroe County.

What happened to Lancaster bear?

Among the bears killed during the 2019 season was a 199-pound black bear found roaming Lancaster city in August.

The bear, which was captured Aug. 15 in the backyard of a home on West Chestnut Street, was shot in late November in Schuylkill County.