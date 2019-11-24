Around 9 a.m., many Lancastrians woke up to the most-prominent sign of winter: snow.
The snow isn't projected to be here all day, however. According to AccuWeather, a mix of rain and snow is forecasted to come down until 1 p.m.
The specific time that it will stop snowing will vary depending on one's location in the county.
AccuWeather does not predict that there will be much snowfall; in Lancaster city, residents could see up to a tenth of an inch.
Other areas in the county, like Mountville and Ephrata will see less than that, if they see any snowfall at all.
AccuWeather predicts that the snowfall in the county will largely change to rain within the hour.
There have been several car crashes reported due to slick roads, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.