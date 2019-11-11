How long have the Amish been in Lancaster County? Where do they get their buggies? [We the People]

LancasterOnline is answering your questions through We the People, a public-powered journalism project.

You ask, you vote, and our reporters find the answers.

Here are a few answers to questions that have not yet made it to the voting round. The date for the next voting round will be announced soon.

If you have a question about something in or around Lancaster County, submit it below. Your question may be featured in a future article.

Submit your email to start asking your question.

"Is there a specific place the Amish buy their buggies? If so, how much does a buggy typically cost?"

In Lancaster County, there are a lot of moving parts surrounding buggy sales.

There are several places where Amish folk could buy buggies, said Steven Nolt, Professor of History and Anabaptist studies at Elizabethtown College, in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.

Places to buy buggies include:

- C & L Carriage, 212 Osceloa Mill Road, Leacock Township

- A+A Carriage and Wheel Shop, 214 N. Shirk Road, Earl Township

Shops typically sell new buggies, Nolt said; though, there are lots of opportunities to buy used buggies at mud sales.

There are also designated parts shops, such as the Carriage Machine Shop, at 250 Maple Avenue in East Lampeter Township and Carriage-Lite, at 406 Mt. Vernon Road in West Sadsbury Township.

A new, basic model Amish buggy will run about $7,000, said Nolt. With customizations such as windshield wipers, steel wheels and carpeting, those looking to purchase a new buggy could spend over $10,000.

Question submitted by Celine S.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"How long have the Amish lived in Lancaster County?"

The Amish have been in Lancaster County since the 1760s, according to "The Amish: A Concise Introduction," by Nolt.

The families immigrated to flee religious prosecution.

Amish families who live in Mifflin County have been there since 1791, according to Nolt. These are the two oldest remaining factions of Amish in North America.

Question submitted by Gary L.

For more We the People