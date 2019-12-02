How long has Alfred & Sam's Bakery been in Lancaster city? If we have East Petersburg, where is Petersburg? [We the People]

LancasterOnline is answering your questions through We the People, a public-powered journalism project.

You ask, you vote, and our reporters find the answers.

Here are a few answers to questions that have not yet made it to the voting round.

The voting round is happening now. To vote, click here.

If you have a question about something in or around Lancaster County, submit it below. Your question may be featured in a future article.

Submit your email to start asking your question.

"How long has Alfred & Sam's Bakery been in Lancaster and did they ever have another location back in the late 50s, early 60s?"

The first time that Alfred & Sam's Bakery was mentioned in the Lancaster New Era was May 2, 1959, and it was an advertisement.

The advertisement said location was West Chestnut and North Mulberry streets.

The same ad was published two days later in the Intelligencer Journal.

It wasn't until Sept. 7, 1965, that Alfred & Sam's would be mentioned again in the newspaper. This time, they were looking for a bakery route salesman. This classified ad put its location at its current site, 17 Fairview Ave. in Lancaster city.

In 1998, we wrote a profile about local neighborhood bakeries, which confirmed that Alfred & Sam's opened in 1959, then moved to its current location in 1964.

The profile also told the story of how the original owners, Sam Borsellino and Alfred Deleo, used to deliver breads door-to-door before the 1960s and 1970s.

Fun fact: When Lombardo's Italian-American Restaurant opened in March 1969, they took out an full-page advertisement that mentioned their local vendors, and Alfred & Sam's Bakery was proudly touted as their bread supplier.

Question submitted by Roy P.

"I know where East Petersburg is, but where is Petersburg, and who was Peter?"

As part of LNP staff writer Chad Umble's "Our Town" series, he wrote about the history of East Petersburg's name.

Peter Gotshall, who inherited 50 acres of land in 1789, founded what would become today's borough bearing his name. At the time, the area was called Heckel Stettle, or "hemp/flax settlement."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It then became Petersburg, after the founder.

There were other towns named Petersburg in Pennsylvania at the time. So when a new post office was being created, officials named it the East Hempfield Post Office in 1817 to avoid confusion with the other Petersburgs, according to David Johnson, president of the East Petersburg Historical Society.

In 1880, a railroad was built through Petersburg, and the residents decided they wanted a name for the railroad station that accurately reflected its location. Naming it after the post office was considered inaccurate because mail service didn't extend entirely through East Hempfield Township.

“East Petersburg” was chosen because the town was east of a Petersburg near Altoona, even though it was nearly 130 miles away. Johnson said the new name could also be seen as a combination of the longtime name of the local post office — East Hempfield — and the name given to the town by its founder: Petersburg." - Chad Umble, "5 interesting facts about East Petersburg"

In short, Petersburg is a town near Altoona, and Peter Gotshall was the founder of East Petersburg.

Question submitted by Kathleen P.

For more We the People