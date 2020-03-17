Despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s directive that nonessential business close their doors beginning at midnight, Lancaster didn’t see too much chaos Monday afternoon.

At Wegmans, people were stocking up on groceries, but an employee said the store was nowhere near as busy as it was during the weekend.

There was barely any room to move in the aisles Saturday, she said.

Just about all of the employee’s interactions with customers Monday focused on COVID-19, she said. Everyone was stocking their shelves and loading up on produce.

One customer said that she didn’t panic earlier and stock up on groceries. Now she’s having a hard time shopping since most staple foods have already been picked over.

At Chick-Fil-A on Fruitville Pike, cars wrapped around the building in the drive-thru line, but the dining room was almost empty, except for the few that chose to dine-in.

Customers were choosing takeout instead of dining in so often, one cashier said that he stopped asking customers if they’d like to dine-in. (Wolf’s announcement Monday included ordering restaurants statewide to close their dine-in facilities, while allowing takeout service to continue.)

However, at Fine Wine & Good Spirits on North Queen Street, a steady flow of people entered and exited the store. All state liquor stores across the state will close 9 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed until further notice.

The checkout line stretched from one side of the store to the end. The shelves were stocked, though, and only a few items were out-of-stock. When Tito’s Handmade Vodka ran out, an employee rushed to restock the handles. Customers cheered as he filled the shelf.

One man who bought one pint of liquor for him and his wife at the store thought some were going overboard.

He was worried there’d be an influx of driving under the influence and other alcohol-related incidents.

While most customers left with a bag or two, some left with boxes full of liquor.

Two women who walked out of the store with boxes of vodka said they were prepared for the shutdown, and laughed.

Before Wolf's shutdown order

Even before Wolf’s 2 p.m. announcement that he was directing nonessential stores to shut down, LNP | LancasterOnline found some retailers in Manheim Township were already experiencing shoppers staying away amid COVID-19 fears.

The normally busy traffic along Fruitville Pike was relatively light for lunch-time and shopping centers on both sides of the stretch of road only had a dusting of cars in the parking lots.

There were about two dozen patrons inside of Barnes & Noble, which is less than what’s normal around noon, according to an employee.

In an effort to reduce COVID-19 spread, the bookstore reduced their hours over the weekend, 9 a.m. 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday -- cutting out two hours of operation a day. All of the tables in the cafe were spread out to be 6-feet apart, causing the cafe area to expand into the magazine section of the store and the store is sanitized on the hour.

Tables at the Barnes & Noble, Fruitville Pike, have all been spread 6’ apart - causing the cafe area to extend into other sections of the bookstore. The retailer has also reduced their hours to close two hours earlier, 7 pm, every night. pic.twitter.com/g8QaUZ01LD — Hurubie Meko (@HurubieLNP) March 16, 2020

According to employees, the retailer has been receiving more phone calls and seeing more people choose the “ship to home” option, instead of coming into the store.

With schools, universities and libraries closing, “we really didn't know what to expect,” an employee said.

At Overlook Golf Course driving range, several patrons were outside, most standing more than 6-feet apart. And several families parked their cars to take a mid-afternoon stroll through Overlook Park.

Panera Bread, Fruitville Pike, had less than 10 customers inside at 11:45 a.m. Most of the tables in the cafe were empty, with only two or three occupied.

The food court at Park City Center wasn’t much busier -- about two dozen customers were sitting at tables. The mall also reduced their hours, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday, instead of 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Their Sunday hours will remain 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

A mall spokesperson did not respond by deadline for a request for comment on the mall’s plans after Wolf’s afternoon announcement.