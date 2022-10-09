With space for 600 customers, the family style, pass-the-plate restaurant Good N Plenty was the perfect spot for generations of Lancaster County tourist groups. Its closure, announced in January, left a hard-to-fill spot on many 2022 travel agendas.

Glenn Lapp, co-owner, said the restaurant was booked for most of the year. In August, he sold it to members of the Old Order Amish Church, who want to turn the 8.5-acre property in East Lampeter Township into a medical facility.

Lapp had said restrictions on restaurants during the pandemic especially hurt business at Good N Plenty since it featured a large, open dining room designed where strangers were meant to sit together and share dishes. Even though business had been bouncing back, the restaurant struggled to get enough employees.

They went to Good N Plenty’s competitors, Hershey Farm, Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant and Smorgasbord and Miller’s Smorgasbord, Lapp said. Hershey Farm and Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant had traditionally not taken many buses.

“We helped most of our group clients connect with other area restaurants,” Lapp said. “Those restaurants were able to help many of our clients, but not all. Throughout the 2022 season there was definitely a lack of seats for groups seeking meals.”

Some had to eat further away, he said. A lot of groups plan meals around performances at Sight & Sound Theatres.

“People need to eat at a specific time,” said Lapp. “The biggest problem is that everyone is trying to eat at the same time.”

Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl Township also took some of Good N Plenty’s bookings.

It turns out other large venues had similar staffing issues, he said.

Other alternatives were packed lunches and stops at fast food restaurants.

The family style meals at Good N Plenty were appreciated by seniors groups because food was brought to them rather than having to walk through a buffet.

Lapp said he was fielding calls for several months trying to help customers after announcing the closure.

“It’s hard to lose an iconic property like Good N Plenty,” said Ed Harris, President and CEO of Discover Lancaster.