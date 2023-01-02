Compared to the fanfare and political wrangling that accompanied Pennsylvania’s once-a-decade redrawing of congressional and legislative districts, the attention paid to the state’s judicial reapportionment this year seems almost nonexistent.

In November, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court approved the Lancaster County court system’s plan to keep in place its existing magisterial court boundaries with the exception of two districts in Lancaster city.

Magisterial district courts are where the nitty-gritty of the judicial system plays out.

District judges handle traffic cases, minor criminal cases and small civil claims involving no more than $12,000, which includes landlord-tenant disputes. District judges also preside over preliminary hearings for criminal cases and set bail.

There are 19 magisterial districts in the county. Their presiding judges are elected to six-year terms and, like all judicial officers, are state employees. Their salaries are set by state law and are adjusted each year to account for cost-of-living changes. In 2022, magisterial judges received a salary of $98,565.

Magisterial district judges also live in their own district and may have a deeper knowledge of the communities they serve than Court of Common Pleas judges, who hear cases from all over the county.

“Every community develops a vested interest in having what they refer to as their MDJ, so we don't simply look at the workload at each office, we look at the fact that they are an important community entity,” said President Judge David Ashworth, who’s in charge of adjusting the district boundaries. “And while some MDJ offices may be busier than others, we also look at the underlying reasons why they’re busy.”

The redistricting process, or “realignment,” as it’s called in state law, shares little in common with the process for redrawing legislative maps for Congress or the General Assembly.

Legislative redistricting involves big political stakes. How districts are drawn each decade can decide which party wins legislative majorities.

Magisterial district courts, on the other hand, don’t receive the same attention from political parties, said Louise Williams, a former Lancaster city councilwoman who also served as a magisterial district judge for 27 years.

“I don’t think it matters as far as the judiciary is concerned,” Williams said. “I think it matters whether you know your area and whether you're fair, and I don't think that can be defined by whether you're a Democrat or a Republican.”

For one, the judiciary is traditionally less partisan. Judges are trained to consider themselves neutral arbiters of the law. And while judges at all levels are elected, political court battles over state policies and regulations typically begin at the Common Pleas or appellate levels. District judges don’t find themselves in the hot seat over election matters or constitutional challenges to a new law.

“This is not in any way, shape or form analogous” to legislative redistricting, Ashworth said. “In the 23 years I've been on the bench, no decision I've ever made has been based on politics. We took an oath to protect, obey and defend the Constitution. That doesn't say, ‘and rely upon politics.’”

The new changes

In accordance with Ashworth’s district tweaks, two voting precincts in the southwest quadrant of Lancaster city will join the magisterial district for the northwest quadrant in 2024.

The change is meant to relieve a heavy workload for the existing southwest district, occupied by District Judge Adam Witkonis. The northwest quadrant has a below-average workload, according to Ashworth, who submitted his revisions to the Supreme Court.

With the two districts bordering each other, tacking on two voting precincts from the southwest to an adjoining district will create the least amount of confusion and change for law enforcement officials and residents, Ashworth said.

“Much disruption and confusion could result among the police and the public if the realignment process created a magisterial district configuration within the City of Lancaster so irregular that it becomes a major obstacle for the public and police to determine which district has jurisdiction over a particular address without the assistance of a detailed street map,” Ashworth wrote in his submitted plan.

Currently, Lancaster County’s magisterial districts follow municipal boundaries, with the city’s four main districts split into its traditional quadrants delineated by King and Queen streets.

The plan drew criticism from local Institutional leaders and residents from the southwest earlier this year. Representatives from the NAACP Lancaster Branch, the Spanish American Civic Association and the neighborhood organization SoWe submitted public comments along with residents in early 2022 to the Supreme Court, objecting to Ashworth’s proposal.

They argued in their letters that the change would mean residents in the southwest would no longer have the same neighborhood connection to their magisterial judge.

“(We) believe that a new district court is needed within the city of Lancaster with a presiding district judge elected by the residents within that particular ward/precinct,” said a letter from SACA leaders Carlos Graupera and Jose Lopez. “Place elected district judges where judges are needed, where higher volumes of caseloads exist.”

But Ashworth told LNP | LancasterOnline that southwest residents would indeed get to have their voice at the voting booth before the change takes effect. With judicial races set for the 2023 municipal primary and November general election, affected southwest residents will have a say in who their new judge will be, he said.

Judge Bruce Roth, the current judge for the northwest quadrant, is not seeking reelection next year, Ashworth said.

Southwest residents also criticized the process itself, saying they had not learned about the proposal or any of the meetings the court organized to gather public input until the last minute.

The county judiciary, led by the president judge, has to notify the public about redistricting proposals for magisterial districts and tell affected residents that they can submit public comments to the Supreme Court regarding the plan.

The process

The Supreme Court’s mandate to evaluate district courts after each census is less directly geared toward concerns about representation and community dynamics than it is toward administrative ones, such as workloads between different districts.

Under Ashworth, county court officials interviewed all district judges about the nature of their work. Data was gathered about the types of the cases assigned to district judges and how those translate to workloads.

Critics of those most recent proposals said the public deserved more chances to review and provide input.

When asked if the every-decade process should require more chances for public participation, Ashworth said it wasn’t for him to say.

“It's not for me to tell the Supreme Court what the process should be, just like it's not for me to decide what the laws are,” the president judge said. “Down here in the trenches, we simply do as judges what either the law tells us we need to do, or what the Supreme Court tells us to do.”

The Supreme Court requires the redistricting process to take into account data on how many cases each district receives in a year, and how they compare to other county districts and districts in similar counties.

The Supreme Court has set the standard that all magisterial districts should see workloads within 15% of the county average.

The highest state court requests data for both caseloads and workloads from each district.

Caseloads are the number of civil and criminal cases a given district receives in a year, while workload weighs how long different types of cases take to resolve.

Ashworth’s proposal to the Supreme Court showed that Roth’s average caseload since 2012 was 13% higher than average, while its workload was 11% below average. The average incorporates district-level data from counties with similar population size as Lancaster.

Witkonis’ district, meanwhile, had both the largest average caseloads and workloads. Its workload was 68% above the county average.

Some opponents of Ashworth’s plan favored closing a rural district in the county that sees a small number of cases and introducing a fifth district in the city to better spread out the heavy caseloads there.

But the president judge has said that doing so would create too much confusion and upset a reliable map that largely follows municipal boundaries. The system as it exists creates efficiencies by making it simpler for police to handle arrests in the correct district, Ashworth said.

More creative solutions are limited by the Supreme Court’s rules for redistricting. For instance, a district’s new boundaries can only affect one other contiguous district.

Some other methods to spread out workloads more fairly are allowed. Part of Ashworth’s plan included the idea of moving welfare fraud cases to the Lancaster County Courthouse, where a rotating slate of judges hear cases from different magisterial districts. Moving that category of cases away from districts like Witkonis’ could further alleviate high workload levels, according to Ashworth.

All welfare fraud cases in Lancaster County are heard in the southwest district because the Lancaster County Assistance Office is located there, according to Ashworth’s plan submitted to the Supreme Court.

That plan, as well as other ways to divert cases from the southwest, will be studied in the months after redistricting is complete, Ashworth wrote.

Commenters on the proposal submitted to the Supreme Court in February also balked at that idea, saying neighborhood residents deserved to stand before a local judge with stronger ties to the area when at all possible, regardless of case type.

“The proposal denies residents the right to be tried by a judge that they elected,” said Jake Thorsen, neighborhood director at SoWe, in a letter to county court officials. “The proposal suggests certain cases such as welfare fraud could be tried by MDJs with lower caseloads. MDJs with the lowest caseloads are largely from rural parts of the county where the community, its demographics, its constituents and life experience are vastly different” than those in the city.

Election 2023

Municipal election cycles in Pennsylvania, which occur in odd-numbered years, see a reliably steep drop out in voter turnout compared to presidential and midterm years.

In addition to choosing political leaders on the municipal and county level, voters also vote for judges in odd-numbered years.

At the magisterial district level, 13 of 19 seats will be on the ballot, by far the largest election cycle for district judges in Lancaster County.

As of Dec. 22, Ashworth reported that five judges are not running for reelection next year: Roth in northwest Lancaster city, Tony Russell in the Ephrata area, Edward Tobin, who covers Lititz, as well as Elizabeth, Penn and Warwick townships, Stuart Mylin, who covers the southern part of the county, and David Miller, whose district encompasses Manheim Township.