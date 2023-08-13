A legally dubious fee charged to Lancaster County defendants on warrants that are served through the mail was quietly removed by judicial officials early this summer and replaced with a new fee structure that experts say is on more solid footing with the law. Still, some observers say the new policy may have its own legal problems.

The changes took effect in June, according to President Judge David Ashworth, who oversees the county court system. Now, defendants who receive a letter in the mail notifying them of a warrant in their name do not get charged a $30 “arrest fee” for responding to them.

Instead, defendants are now charged an $11 processing fee.

A June 2022 LNP | LancasterOnline story quoted critics who questioned how a defendant could be charged for an arrest when sheriff’s deputies did not physically serve or arrest defendants or transport them to a district judge.

The change put in place in June seems to address legal questions that surrounded the $30 arrest fee put in place in 2016.

When LNP | LancasterOnline first reported on the arrest fees last year, Sheriff Chris Leppler said he had asked district court judges not to apply the fee on his office’s behalf when only a letter was sent. He added that he did not have control over how independently elected judges operate. LNP asked for documentation of that directive, but Leppler never provided any.

Ashworth at the time said that district judges had a choice over whether to assess the fee; he said some judges didn’t find the arrest fee to be legally sound.

As to why the $30 arrest fee was dropped nearly a year later, Ashworth said last week that the fee led to “confusion” among district judges.

Ashworth did not identify the nature of the confusion, but Andrew Christy, senior attorney at ACLU Pennsylvania, called the policy “clearly illegal.”

“They’re effectively stealing $30 from people based on this old policy of treating mailing letters to someone the equivalent of police actually going out and arresting someone, which is what the statute actually requires,” Christy said.

The changes made by Ashworth in June, Christy said, more closely follow the laws that set warrant service fees and rules on court proceedings.

“Whoever has made that change (to end the arrest fee), definitely kudos to them for correcting that and moving to something that is on much more solid legal and ethical footing,” Christy said, though he also expressed reservations about the new order as well, including the policy to charge a processing fee for multiple warrants from potentially the same incident.

Changes not publicized

The new warrant rules in Lancaster County were not publicized, nor were they reviewed or approved by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, like the policy they replaced. The AOPC falls under the state Supreme Court.

LNP | LancasterOnline learned about the changes from a source and then contacted Ashworth to verify the information. He then provided a copy of the new policy.

Ashworth said there was no need to seek approval from state judicial officials for the changes.

“It’s an amended protocol, the administrative order that initiated the protocol is still in effect, there’s nothing that’s required,” Ashworth said.

All the county’s district judges are aware of the new protocols, he said. Staff at magisterial district offices assess the charges on behalf of the sheriff’s office. “This is not something that needs to be posted anywhere … this is court procedure that’s been implemented.”

Original intent

The initial 2016 order, signed by then-President Judge Dennis Reinaker, was aimed at improving the efficiency and reliability of collecting fees, fines and other costs from defendants, Ashworth said.

That administrative order largely remade how warrants from district judges are processed through the system. It shifted responsibility for processing bench warrants to the sheriff’s office, rather than district judges, who mostly relied on constables to serve warrants.

As part of that change, according to the 2016 order, the sheriff’s office would be increasing the use of new methods for serving warrants, like sending letters to defendants’ home addresses, leaving a green-colored notice at a defendant’s house if they didn’t answer the door, and using more video conferencing for hearings related to bench warrants.

The 2016 change was also meant to reduce the financial burden on defendants who were more likely to be responsible for paying higher warrant service costs for constables, Ashworth said.

And it was meant to save the county government money: Before the warrant system was moved to the sheriff’s office in 2016, according to Ashworth, the county was at one point paying more than $900,000 a year to constables to serve warrants in person. At the same time, the county was failing to collect many unpaid court fines, fees and costs that can trigger a bench warrant, Ashworth said.

It’s unclear how successful the new system has been in accomplishing those goals. LNP | LancasterOnline asked Leppler for data on how many warrants his office has processed in recent years. The sheriff on Friday said he was in class during the week and was catching up on messages. He said he would follow up when he returned to the office.

As far as collecting fines and costs, data from AOPC show Lancaster County collected more from district courts in years after the 2016 order was issued.

In 2016, district judges collected a total of $9 million in fines, fees, costs and restitution. That figure rose to $9.6 million in 2019 and 2020, and to $9.8 million in 2021.

Last year, those collections dipped to $8.4 million, according to AOPC data, significantly below county budget projections made at the beginning of the year, according to the Lancaster County comprehensive financial report covering 2022.

Concerns about new policy

While the new fee defendants must pay is smaller, those with multiple outstanding warrants could end up paying more. The $11 fee applies to each warrant served, whereas the $30 arrest fee only applied once if a defendant was responding to multiple warrants at once.

The ACLU’s Christy said tacking on the same fee five times for five offenses stemming from one traffic stop, for instance, could increase how much the court system is able to collect.

“That’s how this really balloons and becomes a big moneymaker for the county, because the police only have to serve one warrant,” Christy said. “If you paperclip five warrants together, it’s not like they’re serving it five different times, it’s all one effort, and then they can make more money out of that.”

Bruce Ledewitz, law professor at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh said the change creates “a potential here for tacking on multiple fees on what is essentially one instance, and that might violate” state law.

The Pennsylvania rules of criminal procedure say, “When more than one summary offense is alleged to have been committed by one person arising from the same incident, the matter shall proceed as a single case and the issuing authority shall receive only one set of costs.”

The legal rule applies to low-level summary offenses, but other laws prohibit courts from doing the same thing in cases involving misdemeanor or felony crimes, according to Christy.

When asked about that issue, Ashworth cited various precedents and laws that allow constables to collect a fee on multiple warrants from the same person, emanating from separate cases. He did not comment on whether that also applies to multiple warrants from the same incident, like a traffic stop.

“Whether a single, or multiple, warrant is issued for a defendant with multiple cases is a legal decision to be made by the (district) judge,” Ashworth said in an email.