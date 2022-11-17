With no races decided by razor-thin margins and no immediate litigation affecting any of them, Lancaster County officials have all but wrapped up a general election that, compared to this year’s primary, was a walk in the park.

There were no printer errors affecting mail-in ballots. Voters received mail-in ballots weeks, not days, before they were due. New ballot-extraction machines and ballot scanners sped up the counting of mail-in ballots. Few hiccups were reported at polling places on Election Day. No election lawsuits have been filed in the county.

And no ill-informed or bad-faith protesters have emerged to publicly cast doubt on the results.

On Wednesday, county commissioners did not need to convene as the board of elections because no candidate or party representatives had mounted challenges to some 1,900 provisional ballots – one of the last steps in the county’s elections process.

Lancaster County elections director Christa Miller said she does not have a final count for how many provisional ballots were rejected, but the vast majority were at least partially counted.

Voters use provisional ballots as a fail-safe at polling places if they arrived at the wrong precinct or there is some dispute over their voter registration. Election officials must then review each ballot to make sure the voter had not already cast a vote and that the voter is eligible to vote in at least some of the races on the ballot they completed. After a successful review, election officials add the ballots to the vote totals.

Miller also reported 345 mail-in ballots were rejected for clerical errors, such as a missing date or signature on a ballot’s outer envelope. Elections staff are still entering those determinations into the state’s voter roll system. Once they’re entered into the system, voters will be notified that their ballot was not counted.

Prior to the election, the state Supreme Court ordered undated and incorrectly dated ballots to be put aside and not counted. Democratic U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman has challenged the ruling in federal court, arguing the ballots should be counted. The suit is not yet settled.

Midterm vs. 2020 general election

Jeff Greenburg, a former longtime elections director for Mercer County in western Pennsylvania, said Lancaster and other counties navigated mail-in ballots and Election Day in general with greater success than in 2020 – the first year of no-excuse mail-in voting in the state.

Part of that success could be due to state election law changes that gave additional funding to counties to run their elections, provided they process mail-in ballots without stopping until all are counted.

But other factors contributed as well, Greenburg said. There were no down-to-the-wire statewide races, as with the 2020 presidential election.

The COVID-19 pandemic was also far less of a factor, Greenburg said.

The 2020 election “was an aberration because none of us knew what was going to happen,” Greenburg said.

Typically, when states introduce no-excuse mail-in voting, it takes years for the practice to gain traction among voters. The pandemic caused demand to explode, leaving counties unprepared to handle the volume of mail-in ballots.

Over the last two years, counties have made some changes.

“Counties have been able to solidify their processes during that time,” the former elections director said.

Critics are quiet

The county’s smooth general election followed some consternation and suspicion from voters on both sides of the political spectrum.

Democrats, pro-voting civic groups including the League of Women Voters and activist organizations representing minority and immigrant groups fought Republican county commissioners on their decision in May to remove a dropbox for mail-in ballots in the lobby of the Lancaster County Government Center.

Some voters who believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen organized a grassroots movement to closely observe this year’s midterms and catch potential instances of fraud. So far, they haven’t – at least not in Lancaster County.

On social media, followers of election-denial groups in Pennsylvania have published posts relaying their suspicions of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, but theories as to how that fraud may have occurred are scarce.

Leaders of Audit the Vote PA and Lancaster County’s two chapters of Free PA did not respond to requests for comment on the 2022 midterms.

Notes from recent Lancaster County Free PA meetings indicate activists with the group have focused more on policy matters and campaigning for Republican candidates, most notably Franklin County state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

The Republican gubernatorial nominee lost his race against Josh Shapiro in a historically poor showing, particularly in Republican-dominated Lancaster County, where he outperformed the Democrat by only 4 percentage points. He lost statewide by 14 percentage points.

While no voters or candidates filed lawsuits related to the election in the county, that’s not the case everywhere in the commonwealth.

In Delaware County, several voters filed a suit against county officials and the board of elections for breach of their duties. The voters allege county officials sent mail-in ballots to unverified voters and deleted mail-in ballot requests, among other accusations.

The county’s solicitor, William F. Martin, told the Delco Times that the group’s claims are filled with “half-truths and flat-out lies,” and the group has previously filed a number of frivolous lawsuits that judges have quickly dismissed.

What went right

Lancaster County commissioners have praised elections director Christa Miller and her staff for pulling off a quiet, efficient election.

Improvements the county undertook to address issues that arose in recent elections have made a difference, Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said.

After county commissioners parted ways with their former ballot-printing contractor, Michigan-based Plerus, after it bungled mail-in ballots in the 2021 municipal election, the county experienced a problem with its new vendor in the primary earlier this year. The printer erroneously used an older county mail-ballot file that had since been revised and corrected.

With only so many available printers able to handle the job, the commissioners decided to stick with NPC, but worked with the company to implement new quality-control practices. The company liked those practices so much, they decided to use them with other clients, Trescot said.

During this general election, no printing errors occurred.

County officials also put together a more concrete plan for dealing with the public and the press, Trescot said, which included organizing several press conferences throughout the day and creating better-defined rules for poll watchers and members of the press to observe volunteers processing mail-in ballots inside the county building.

The commissioners office also enlisted more assistance from county staff from other departments, such as emergency management and facilities management, to help coordinate the day’s events, Trescot said.

Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino declined to speak to LNP | LancasterOnline for this story, saying county officials had gone over everything about the election at a board of elections meeting last week.

In that meeting, he pointed out a few hiccups during the day with mail-in ballot scanning machines designed to count votes, which are different from the newly purchased scanning machines that detect envelope thickness, dates and signatures.

He said the ballot-counter machines did not work as fast as the county had hoped, and there were occasional backups.

A ballot-scanning machine went down for about a half-hour on Election Day, before county IT staff were able to get it back up and running, Trescot said.

Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons did not respond to a request for an interview about the success of the county’s administration of the Nov. 8 election.

Further improvements

Other similarly sized counties were able to process mail-in ballots faster than Lancaster County on Election Day.

Within a half-hour of polls closing at 8 p.m., York County released the results of nearly all of its mail-in ballots. Its speed in processing the ballots was due in part to the county getting approvals from the Department of State to upgrade software on its ballot-scanning equipment, which increased their efficiency and speed.

Lancaster County wasn’t able to get the same approvals by Nov. 8, Trescot said, in part because it uses an election equipment company, Texas-based Hart InterCivic, that is less commonly used by Pennsylvania counties.

According to the Philadelphia-based organization Verified Voting, which advocates for safe and transparent election technology, Fulton and Delaware are the only other two Pennsylvania counties that use Hart InterCivic equipment.

DOS officials tend to prioritize approving updates for more commonly used machines, and did not approve updates Lancaster County requested in time for this election, Trescot said.

“Improved software and a little more equipment” could have allowed the county to tabulate all 41,000 pre-Election Day mail-in ballots by 9 or 10 p.m., instead of 3 a.m., Trescot said.

“Right now, we can open, prepare and have the ballots ready to be scanned faster than the three high-speed scanners can keep up with,” he said.

Still, volunteers working for the county were able to process ballots more quickly than in past elections.

Two new ballot extractors – machinery that cuts open one ballot envelope after another – kept volunteers from doing the job by hand.

A new high-speed scanner that can sort ballots into different piles also proved to be a huge time saver, Trescot said. The machine on Election Day quickly scanned mail-in ballot barcodes and sorted them based on the voter’s voting precinct – another task volunteers previously had to do manually.

“The bottom line is, it came down to folks doing their jobs well,” Trescot said. “Can’t say enough about (county staff) and the volunteers.”