Lancaster County parks are open, but only for "passive recreation," officials said.

Passive recreation, as Chief Park Ranger Ben Arnold describes it, includes nature observation, hiking, walking, running, biking, canoeing and kayaking.

These activities require minimal facilities and are permitted under Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the stay-at-home order, Lancaster County's nine parks have seen few violations despite a substantial increase in visitors, Arnold said.

"From a public safety and law enforcement perspective, you would expect a proportionate spike in illegal activity," Arnold said. "Surprisingly that has not been the case."

The park has created guidelines under the stay-at-home order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while allowing the public to visit the parks.

Aside from following park rules and regulations, park guests must:

- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet

- Wear a mask when visiting

- Avoid crowding in parking lots

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Bring and regularly use hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes

- Travel to the closest Lancaster County park to their place of residence

Groups of 10 or more people will be broken up, though "people seem to be respecting the CDC social distancing guidelines, so fortunately that hasn’t happened too often," Arnold said.

All public facilities, public restrooms, pavilions, the skate park, tennis courts, basketball courts, ball fields and playgrounds have been closed at the nine county parks, and naturalist programs and special events have been postponed indefinitely.

"These measures were taken to avoid overcrowding confined areas of the parks," Arnold said.

Park Ranger operations haven't changed too much, Arnold said.

During "simple" interactions with the public, rangers wear surgical masks and gloves. But when rangers respond to incidents that might require physical touch or medical calls, the rangers wear eye protection, N95 masks and gloves, Arnold said.

The Lancaster County park rangers have received an abundance of support from other public safety agencies, Arnold said. The department has received personal protective equipment from Lancaster Emergency Management Agency, sanitizing services and safety goggles from local businesses, and homemade masks from the public, as well as cards.

"We’re honored that we’re able to contribute to the fight against COVID 19 by allowing people to get outdoors. These opportunities are so important to our physical and mental health during these difficult times," Arnold said.