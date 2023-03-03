Sustainable agriculture isn’t just a buzzword — it’s a growing trend because it addresses the environmental, economic and social concerns that people have about agriculture.

However, defining “sustainable farming” practices isn’t as easy as explaining why sustainable farming is catching on.

What is sustainable farming?

Now more than ever consumers are looking for labels that let them know that a farm uses humane and sustainable practices, says Rob Barley, co-owner and chief financial officer of Star Rock Farms.

“This is what the consumer sees as a value, but the truth is, farmers have been one of the most sustainable groups out there and what we do is generally regenerative,” Barley says. “We are learning every year how to do it better.”

But what “it” is hasn’t really been defined in regard to specific farming practices, Barley says, and farmers are often left to figure out what they need to — and what they can — implement on their own farms.

“We can say that sustainable farming is making sure the environment is not being hurt, and part of it is animal care, part is soil care. And farming also has to be economical,” Barley says.

Star Rock Farms is a commercial farm with thousands of acres of crops in Lancaster and York counties, and it has beef, swine and dairy farms in Brogue and Seven Valleys in York County, and Conestoga Township, respectively. Barley says that while larger farms may have the resources to engage in sustainable practices, smaller farms may need more help with tools, learning and implementing new practices and even with the money needed to make changes and get certifications that show the public they employ sustainable practices.

Current farming practices that fall under the description of “sustainable” include planting cover crops, doing no-till farming as much as possible, and rotating crops so that the soil has enough time to replenish nutrients, Barley adds.

Barley, who is also the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board chairman, says he sees farms of all sizes and in all stages of using sustainable practices, and each farm has its own way of doing things.

“And that’s part of what makes it so hard to define what is considered sustainable practices,” he says.

Defining sustainable farming goals

Pasa Sustainable Agriculture is a Pennsylvania nonprofit, and its content coordinator, Marie Hathaway, points out that the National Coalition for Sustainable Agriculture has given a comprehensive definition of sustainable farming.

According to the coalition, sustainable agriculture is “an integrated system of plant and animal production practices” that meet consumption needs, enhance the environment, make efficient use of nonrenewable resources, sustain the economic viability of farms and enhance the quality of life for farmers and society.

“The basic goals of sustainable agriculture are environmental health, economic profitability and social and economic equity,” according to the coalition.

The National Corn Growers Association has issued some sustainability goals for corn farmers, which include reducing soil erosion, increasing irrigation water use efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing land use efficiency.

“Pasa takes a pretty inclusive view of sustainable farming practices: For some farmers in our community it means maintaining organic or regenerative certification, for others it’s reducing tillage, adding cover crops, or grazing livestock to improve soil health — and many do a combination of those things,” Hathaway says. “In broad strokes we think of sustainable agriculture as farming with a focus on improving and protecting ecosystems, natural resources and public health.”

Getting public attention

For one major Lancaster County farm, letting the public know about its humane and sustainable practices hasn’t been hard.

Kreider Farms recently re-earned its American Humane Certified standing for its treatment of dairy cows. In operation for more than 85 years, Kreider was the first farm on the East Coast to earn the certification and it is now one of only six dairy farms certified nationwide.

Manheim-based Kreider became certified for dairy in November 2020, but its cage-free hen laying operation has been certified since 2016. It farms more than 3,000 acres in Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin counties and employs about 450 people.

The American Humane Certified program is the country’s first independent animal welfare program ensuring humane treatment of farm animals. Certified farms must undergo inspections and pass more than 200 welfare standards, including housing, nutrition, health, safety and transportation.

Kreider marketing manager Khalee Kreider says the farm was already meeting many of the requirements for certification before applying and it has gone above and beyond on some standards, such as having custom-made water troughs installed at milking stations and installing misting stations for hot weather.

She says the farm’s day-to-day practices are “just good animal husbandry,” but having them acknowledged in a way that alerts consumers points to a growing trend — consumers want to buy from sustainable, humane farms.

Kreider adds that even with the farm obtaining and maintaining the certification, defining what sustainable farming truly is can be hard.

“There can be a lot of confusion on how to quantify and put numbers and context around it,” she says. “Larger farms are ahead of the trend, because they have more resources, but there are different levels to farming and just about every farm can do something, like planting cover crops or no-tilling, that leads them to more sustainability.”

