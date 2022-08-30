Providing care for infants born with chemical dependence and assistance for teenagers with substance-use problems is a top priority of Lancaster County officials looking to allocate the county’s share of a national opioid settlement.

Alice Yoder, executive director of community health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and co-chair of the county’s Opioid Settlement Work Group, said in a public meeting Tuesday that the county should prioritize prevention to reduce the number of people who get to the point where they are using substances.

To that end, the work group – a collection of local health care, county and law enforcement officials – is proposing a set of additional social service jobs that could be supported by the $16 million in settlement payments the county expects to receive over the next eight years.

The group’s proposals include:

– A new full-time caseworker to help manage additional care for infants exposed to opioids during pregnancy who develop dangerous withdrawal symptoms after birth. Cost: $60,000 a year.

– Two additional positions for the Student Assistance Program, which refers and assesses schoolchildren with potential mental health or substance-use problems and helps connect them to appropriate resources. Cost: $140,000 a year.

– Five full-time positions to staff a diversionary program for people accused of low-level crimes related to drug use. The program works at the district court level and offers to drop criminal charges and expunge records for individuals who complete the program. The proposal includes money for other items for the program, such as equipment and training. Cost: $300,000 a year.

– Additional support for the county’s Drug Task Force sustainability project, which supports investigations of high-level drug dealers in the county. Cost: $275,000 a year.

– A new full-time drug and alcohol counselor and part-time nurse or doctor to help Lancaster County Prison with a growing percentage of inmates who, according to Warden Cheryl Steberger, have serious mental health conditions. The staff would come from the prison’s medical contractor, PrimeCare. Cost: $125,000 a year.

The list is not final; it’s a proposal for the county Board of Commissioners to consider, said Commissioner Josh Parsons, who co-chairs the work group.

In its three meetings this year, the work group consulted previous efforts by a coalition of local organizations called Lancaster County Joining Forces. The coalition formed in response to a jump in overdose deaths in 2017, Yoder said. That year, 175 Lancaster County residents died of an opioid overdose.

At the time, the first step was to immediately reduce the number of deaths, mainly by expanding access to overdose medications such as Naloxone, Yoder said. That need still exists, Yoder said, but the work group is also focusing on prevention.

Yoder earlier this month announced she would be running for county commissioner in next year’s Democratic primary.

Parsons and the other two commissioners were largely supportive of the priorities identified by the work group.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said he was more in favor of the priorities that identified specific services and staffing. Materials at Tuesday’s meeting included little information about the money proposed for the Drug Task Force’s sustainability project.

There’s also some uncertainty about how and when the money will be distributed, which could lead the board to change those plans, Parsons said.

The money comes from a $26 billion settlement state and local governments made with Johnson & Johnson, a manufacturer of prescription opioids, and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors: McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc.

The settlement money was part of an agreement brokered last year between 14 state attorneys general, including Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and the drug companies. In January, Shapiro’s office announced all 67 counties and 241 municipalities in the commonwealth signed on to the deal.

Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows overdose deaths initially declined in Lancaster County after 2017, only to rebound in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, 150 county residents died from an opioid overdose, compared to 99 in 2019 and 143 in 2020.

The commissioners said they will let the public review the proposal and might vote on it in a few weeks.