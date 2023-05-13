The home rule discussion in Lancaster city has mostly focused on taxes as Mayor Danene Sorace stresses the importance of taxation flexibility in solving the city’s financial problems, but city government could look different under home rule, too.

If voters approve a home rule study commission during the May 16 primary, commission members will review Lancaster’s system of government and decide whether something needs to change.

The city could alter its government in several ways with home rule. Typically, changes are centered around what role the mayor plays in a municipality, and the number of members on the city’s seven-member council also could grow to nine or shrink to five.

It is possible Lancaster city government will change under home rule, though unlikely. Structural government changes have not proven popular for most municipalities that have considered home rule. Right now, just 13% of municipalities that have adopted home rule have changed their government, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Nothing is definite right now or even after Tuesday’s vote. All decisions about structural changes would be created by the nine-member study commission and later approved by voters.

Strong mayor

Lancaster’s system of government is what state officials call “strong mayor,” where the mayor is elected and serves independently from City Council. It is a full-time position with no direct control of council decisions.

The mayor usually acts as a city administrator, in charge of appointing boards and commissions and keeping council informed of city affairs. In the strong mayor model, the mayor also could select a manager, who appoints directors and employees with council approval.

Lancaster does not have a manager, so Sorace performs many of the roles that would be designated to such a position. A study commission could decide the city needs a manager, though, while keeping everything else about city government the same.

Council often represents a legislative check on the mayor’s power in a strong mayor format. They are the officials who create local laws and approve decisions, including the mayor’s annual budget.

Home rule cities Reading, in Berks County, and Wilkes-Barre, in Luzerne County, also operate under a strong mayor form of government. Both cities have positions similar to a manager.

Weak mayor

Smaller municipalities sometimes operate under a “weak mayor” system, in which the mayor is essentially another member of council. They do not have as much executive authority as a mayor who works independently of council, but the mayor does have a stronger voice in passing ordinances and bills.

Under weak mayor, voters elect the mayor, who typically serves as the president of council. As an elected body, council appoints boards and commissioners as well as a manager, solicitor and engineer. The manager is in charge of city departments and hiring.

Home rule cities Chester, in Chester County, and Easton, in Northampton County, operate under a weak mayor model.

No mayor

Very few Pennsylvania cities completely eliminate the mayor position, but it is an option under home rule. In these cases, council functions as the sole elected body with an appointed manager. Council also appoints boards and commissions, a solicitor and an engineer.

The manager is in charge of all city departments and employees, submitting proposed budgets to council, and keeps officials up to date on city affairs. Because the manager position is appointed by council, voters don’t get to choose the top city executive.

This system of government is common in Lancaster County. Most townships operate with an elected board of supervisors and an appointed manager, including Manheim and Lancaster townships.

Coatesville, in Chester County, also operates without a mayor.

District, ward representation

Implementing representation by district or ward is a possibility in Lancaster. If approved, the study commission would begin its work amid calls for greater representation on City Council for residents of the city’s southeast quadrant. No southeast residents currently serve on council.

District representation can be adopted no matter the form of government, so Lancaster can stay in a strong mayor system and assign specifications for neighborhood representation. Reading, Easton and Coatesville each have their own form of district representation, though different government systems.

If representation changes, a study commission could decide that all or some of its council members should be elected by district. So, for instance, all four of Lancaster’s quadrants could elect a designated council member, and the remaining three could be elected at large.