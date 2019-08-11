One Lancaster County hospital performed four hip replacements last year while another did 814, according to the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.

Other surgeries the agency’s newly released Common Procedures report includes are knee replacements, spinal fusion and a specific type of heart surgery — coronary artery bypass grafting, which is also called CABG.

With average charge numbers varying widely and no information on actual costs for most consumers, the report also illustrates an ongoing problem for people trying to shop for health care: It’s hard to get good data on costs.

Charges vary widely

The report shows average charge by hospital, and those vary widely; the largest spread among the local hospitals is from about $40,000 to $91,000 for knee surgery.

However, those numbers are pretty unhelpful. They exclude doctor fees and rehabilitation treatment. And they don’t reflect the varying and often deep discounts applied that reduce what insurers and patients generally pay.

The one exception is average Medicare payments, which are shown as statewide averages. They come in at about $12,000 for knee and hip replacements, compared to statewide overall average charges of more than $50,000.

One bit of perspective comes from the Central Penn Business Group on Health, which is working with self-insured businesses in a seven-county region to find out how actual costs vary by facility.

What they’re measuring is a little different, but across the region they show an average payment of $29,417 for 62 hip replacements and $28,282 for 141 knee replacements, according to executive director Diane Hess.

She noted in an email that those figures are well over double Medicare’s average payment for the procedures, saying, “This gives you an idea of why employer costs are so high.”

In addition to her own organization's project, Hess is encouraging self-funded employers to participate in a study by the Rand Corporation that will compare area claims payments to Medicare reimbursements; more information on the latter is at employerptp.org.

However, there is something patients can do to get an idea of how much a surgery they’re considering might cost at each local hospital.

As LNP reported in January, each of the hospitals has an office reachable by phone that provides individual estimates and whether financial assistance might be available.

Additionally, LGH and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center have online cost estimators including knee and hip replacements.

Most outcomes were normal

The report risk-adjusted its findings to account for patients with more complex conditions.

The only outcomes outside the expected ranges were at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

Both were for extended hospital stays. Among 814 hip replacements, the report showed, it expected 15 stays and there were only seven — and among 1,368 knee replacements it expected 22 and there were 39.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer for Lancaster General Health, said in an email that during that time, Medicare made changes to allow outpatient knee replacements and the system eliminated inpatient stays for some of its healthiest patients getting that surgery.

“As a result, patients who had knee replacements as an inpatient potentially required more complex clinical care due to multiple chronic health conditions,” he wrote.

He also noted that the most recent U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” report ranked LGH’s orthopedics program among the top 50 in the nation.