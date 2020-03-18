As they put up tents across the Lancaster County area, health systems have an important message for people who think they might have COVID-19: Please call first.

Mass testing isn’t possible at this point, so people have to be verbally screened first to make sure they meet testing criteria, which have changed over time and probably will again.

Dr. David J. Gasperack, vice president and regional medical director of WellSpan Medical Group, said people who were probably exposed but do not have symptoms will likely be asked to go home and self-isolate until any symptoms develop.

“The concern is that if you test too early, your test will come back negative, and then you'll have this false sense that you don’t have COVID-19,” he said.

U.S. health officials have said the majority of people who get COVID-19 are not expected to need hospital care and should recover at home while following instructions to avoid spreading the virus to anyone else. The big concern is that hospitals systems won’t be able to keep up with those who do need care.

Screenings and tent visits

Screenings include questions about whether the person has a fever, cough and shortness of breath or has been in contact with someone who had the virus.

People should go to the tents only if they’ve completed the screening and a doctor has ordered a COVID-19 test, the systems say.

Swabs required for the tests are then taken at the tents. Results follow later — within five days at LG Health and four at WellSpan, according to those systems.

Health systems’ protocol

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health : Directing people to call their family doctor’s office or use their virtual visit service — Penn Medicine on Demand — to be screened and get a doctor’s order for a test .

: Directing people to call their family doctor’s office or use their virtual visit service — Penn Medicine on Demand — to be screened and get a doctor’s order for a test . WellSpan Health : Directing people to call their family doctor’s office or use their virtual visit service — WellSpan Online Urgent Care — to be screened and get a doctor’s order for a test . WellSpan Health is waiving all out-of-pocket costs for anyone who needs COVID-19 testing or treatment during the coronavirus outbreak.

: Directing people to call their family doctor’s office or use their virtual visit service — WellSpan Online Urgent Care — to be screened and get a doctor’s order for a test . WellSpan Health is waiving all out-of-pocket costs for anyone who needs COVID-19 testing or treatment during the coronavirus outbreak. Penn State Health : Directing people to its telehealth service — Penn State Health OnDemand — where it’s offering free virtual screenings for COVID-19. Normal fees and co-pays apply for other urgent care offered through the service.

: Directing people to its telehealth service — Penn State Health OnDemand — where it’s offering free virtual screenings for COVID-19. Normal fees and co-pays apply for other urgent care offered through the service. UPMC Pinnacle: Has said it’s working to open outpatient specimen sites in the area, but for now is doing limited specimen collection at its hospitals on a case-by-case basis. People are also urged to call ahead there, so proper screening can be done and safety preparations made.

