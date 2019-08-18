I’ve found myself in some pretty interesting scenarios since I started working in journalism four years ago.

But maintaining eye contact with a young, treed black bear -- while also making sure I wasn’t in the “splash zone” -- was a definite first.

I spent the start of my Thursday like I do many others, maintaining the morning duties at my desk and checking on any news that happened overnight.

That’s when I saw new photos from around 3 a.m., taken by my colleague Blaine Shahan. They showed wildlife conservation officers, police and firefighters trying to pinpoint the whereabouts of the treed black bear that had been spotted several times Wednesday running through -- and around -- the city. Unfortunately, for the humans, the bear escaped.

I honestly thought that might be it for the notoriously elusive bear -- news-wise, at least. I figured he comes into the city, and when he causes up a stir, he leaves, meandering back to some wooded area to call home for a while.

I was wrong.

About two hours into the morning, around 8:30, my colleague Dan Nephin sent a photo of a treed bear to the digital desk's group chat. As much as I couldn’t believe it, he was there, in a tree on Chestnut Street in the city.

Needless to say, I grabbed my camera and raced to the location.

When I got there, a small group of people had started to gather beside the tree. Dan started a Facebook Live, and I started shooting photos.

Then I wondered if the Pennsylvania Game Commission knew the bear was back.

Usually, when I give my number to authorities and say, “call me if anything happens,” they don’t.