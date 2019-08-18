A black bear that had been roaming around Lancaster city for about a day looks down from a tree behind a house on Chestnut Street, Thursday, August 15, 2019. The Pennsylvania Game Commission tranquilized the bear and captured it safely and said it will be relocated in northern Dauphin County.
State Game Warden Greg Graham surveys the scene where a black bear that was first spotted roaming Lancaster city streets Wednesday morning has been found again - this time in a city tree on Thursday morning.
Game wardens with the Pennsylvania Game Commission load a young black bear into a bear trap to transport it after tranquilizing and capturing the bear in a tree in Lancaster City, Thursday, August 15, 2019. The bear was spotted in the city starting Wednesday, and evaded capture early Thursday morning, before being caught around 10:30 a.m.
A sedated black bear lays on a tarp after being tranquilized and captured in the backyard of a Chestnut Street house on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The bear was spotted in the city starting Wednesday and evaded capture early Thursday morning before being caught around 10:30 a.m.
A game warden with the Pennsylvania Game Commission takes a measurement of the black bear that was tranquilized and captured in Lancaster City on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Bear sightings in the city began on Wednesday morning.
Game Warden Brian Sheetz shows a crowd of people the black bear's tooth, which the game commission will extract to get an exact age on the bear, Thursday, August 15, 2019. The bear was spotted several times on Wednesday and early Thursday around Lancaster city before eventually making its way into a tree in the backyard of a Chestnut Street home.
Game Warden Brian Sheetz, right, helps a young boy tag the black bear, which was tranquilized and captured in the backyard of a Chestnut Street house on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Sightings of the bear sprouted up Wednesday morning and the bear evaded capture earlier on Thursday, before finally being tranquilized around 10:30 a.m.
Game Warden Brian Sheetz, center, shows a crowd of people the tags that will be put in the bear's ears after the black bear that was caught roaming Lancaster city on Wednesday was finally captured Thursday morning, August 15, 2019.
Mason Montgomery, 5, right, holds out his hand to the bear's paw while Game Warden Brian Sheetz explains to crowd of people some of the interesting facts about the bear, that was caught and captured in Lancaster city on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Lancaster city firefighters help the Pennsylvania Game Commission carry the black bear out the yard after it was tranquilized on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The bear had been roaming around the city for a day before it could successfully be captured.
A tranquilizer dart is seen in the back leg of a black bear that had been roaming around Lancaster city before eventually being captured in a tree behind a house on Chestnut Street, Thursday, August 15, 2019. The bear was about a year and a half and weighed 138 pounds.
State Game Warden Greg Graham surveys the scene where a black bear that was first spotted roaming Lancaster city streets Wednesday morning has been found again - this time in a city tree on Thursday morning.
Game wardens with the Pennsylvania Game Commission load a young black bear into a bear trap to transport it after tranquilizing and capturing the bear in a tree in Lancaster City, Thursday, August 15, 2019. The bear was spotted in the city starting Wednesday, and evaded capture early Thursday morning, before being caught around 10:30 a.m.
A game warden with the Pennsylvania Game Commission takes a measurement of the black bear that was tranquilized and captured in Lancaster City on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Bear sightings in the city began on Wednesday morning.
Game Warden Brian Sheetz shows a crowd of people the black bear's tooth, which the game commission will extract to get an exact age on the bear, Thursday, August 15, 2019. The bear was spotted several times on Wednesday and early Thursday around Lancaster city before eventually making its way into a tree in the backyard of a Chestnut Street home.
Game Warden Brian Sheetz, right, helps a young boy tag the black bear, which was tranquilized and captured in the backyard of a Chestnut Street house on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Sightings of the bear sprouted up Wednesday morning and the bear evaded capture earlier on Thursday, before finally being tranquilized around 10:30 a.m.
Game Warden Brian Sheetz, center, shows a crowd of people the tags that will be put in the bear's ears after the black bear that was caught roaming Lancaster city on Wednesday was finally captured Thursday morning, August 15, 2019.
Mason Montgomery, 5, right, holds out his hand to the bear's paw while Game Warden Brian Sheetz explains to crowd of people some of the interesting facts about the bear, that was caught and captured in Lancaster city on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Lancaster city firefighters help the Pennsylvania Game Commission carry the black bear out the yard after it was tranquilized on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The bear had been roaming around the city for a day before it could successfully be captured.
A tranquilizer dart is seen in the back leg of a black bear that had been roaming around Lancaster city before eventually being captured in a tree behind a house on Chestnut Street, Thursday, August 15, 2019. The bear was about a year and a half and weighed 138 pounds.
A black bear was spotted in a tree in the 800 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster on Wednesday night, August 14, 2019. Crews were planning to tranquilize the bear.
Blaine Shahan, staff photographer
Game warden Greg Graham speaks about the black bear that was spotted in Lancaster Township early Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019. The bear was last seen behind Wegmans, near the woods.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
That’s when I saw new photos from around 3 a.m., taken by my colleague Blaine Shahan. They showed wildlife conservation officers, police and firefighters trying to pinpoint the whereabouts of the treed black bear that had been spotted several times Wednesday running through -- and around -- the city. Unfortunately, for the humans, the bear escaped.
I honestly thought that might be it for the notoriously elusive bear -- news-wise, at least. I figured he comes into the city, and when he causes up a stir, he leaves, meandering back to some wooded area to call home for a while.
I was wrong.
About two hours into the morning, around 8:30, my colleague Dan Nephin sent a photo of a treed bear to the digital desk's group chat. As much as I couldn’t believe it, he was there, in a tree on Chestnut Street in the city.
Needless to say, I grabbed my camera and raced to the location.
When I got there, a small group of people had started to gather beside the tree. Dan started a Facebook Live, and I started shooting photos.
Then I wondered if the Pennsylvania Game Commission knew the bear was back.
Usually, when I give my number to authorities and say, “call me if anything happens,” they don’t.
But game warden Greg Graham did. He called me and told me a bear was in the city.
“I know. I’m looking at it,” I said.
The game warden then asked me to stand at the bottom of the tree, because, he said, as long as someone is at the bottom of the tree, the bear wouldn’t come down.
So I did.
Police and firefighters hadn’t gotten called yet, apparently, and there was only a small group of neighbors and two LancasterOnline journalists. Plus, what photographer wouldn’t want to get as close to this bear? I wasn’t going to pass it up.
I’m from the northwestern part of the state (Titusville, for the history buffs). My high school graduated a little more than 100 kids, and taking the hunter safety test was practically a prerequisite to get through sixth grade. I knew black bears weren’t dangerous unless you were in between a mom and her cubs.
I circled the tree and maintained eye contact with the bear for the next 20 minutes or so, until firefighters came to relieve me of my duties.
It was a pretty easy task, but it had one difficulty.
I heard what I thought was broken branches falling down through the tree limbs, but I soon realized that it wasn’t a branch. It was the bear, uh, relieving itself. Number one, if you will.
About a foot to my left, splashes erupted from the force of the bathroom break. Thankfully, I noticed in time to sidestep that one.
It was a fun day of “work,” to say the least, made all the better by the happy ending.
I’m glad I was able to document the bear’s city hang along with my colleagues -- but even happier I made it out unscathed.
Ty Lohr is a multimedia journalist for LNP + LancasterOnline, covering breaking news, bees and bears.