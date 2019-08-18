I’ve found myself in some pretty interesting scenarios since I started working in journalism four years ago.

But maintaining eye contact with a young, treed black bear -- while also making sure I wasn’t in the “splash zone” -- was a definite first.

I spent the start of my Thursday like I do many others, maintaining the morning duties at my desk and checking on any news that happened overnight.

Black bear in Lancaster city tree [photos]

That’s when I saw new photos from around 3 a.m., taken by my colleague Blaine Shahan. They showed wildlife conservation officers, police and firefighters trying to pinpoint the whereabouts of the treed black bear that had been spotted several times Wednesday running through -- and around -- the city. Unfortunately, for the humans, the bear escaped.

I honestly thought that might be it for the notoriously elusive bear -- news-wise, at least. I figured he comes into the city, and when he causes up a stir, he leaves, meandering back to some wooded area to call home for a while.

I was wrong.

About two hours into the morning, around 8:30, my colleague Dan Nephin sent a photo of a treed bear to the digital desk's group chat. As much as I couldn’t believe it, he was there, in a tree on Chestnut Street in the city.

Needless to say, I grabbed my camera and raced to the location.

When I got there, a small group of people had started to gather beside the tree. Dan started a Facebook Live, and I started shooting photos.

Then I wondered if the Pennsylvania Game Commission knew the bear was back.

Usually, when I give my number to authorities and say, “call me if anything happens,” they don’t.

But game warden Greg Graham did. He called me and told me a bear was in the city.

“I know. I’m looking at it,” I said.

The game warden then asked me to stand at the bottom of the tree, because, he said, as long as someone is at the bottom of the tree, the bear wouldn’t come down.

So I did.

Police and firefighters hadn’t gotten called yet, apparently, and there was only a small group of neighbors and two LancasterOnline journalists. Plus, what photographer wouldn’t want to get as close to this bear? I wasn’t going to pass it up.

I’m from the northwestern part of the state (Titusville, for the history buffs). My high school graduated a little more than 100 kids, and taking the hunter safety test was practically a prerequisite to get through sixth grade. I knew black bears weren’t dangerous unless you were in between a mom and her cubs.

I circled the tree and maintained eye contact with the bear for the next 20 minutes or so, until firefighters came to relieve me of my duties.

It was a pretty easy task, but it had one difficulty.

I heard what I thought was broken branches falling down through the tree limbs, but I soon realized that it wasn’t a branch. It was the bear, uh, relieving itself. Number one, if you will.

About a foot to my left, splashes erupted from the force of the bathroom break. Thankfully, I noticed in time to sidestep that one.

It was a fun day of “work,” to say the least, made all the better by the happy ending.

I’m glad I was able to document the bear’s city hang along with my colleagues -- but even happier I made it out unscathed.

Ty Lohr is a multimedia journalist for LNP + LancasterOnline, covering breaking news, bees and bears.