All eyes are on the weather forecast as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to dump several inches of rain across Lancaster County and central Pennsylvania.

Both the Conestoga and Susquehanna rivers are expected to rise in the coming days as a result of the heavy rainfall.

National Weather Service's hydrograph indicates the Conestoga River was at 5.93 feet as of Tuesday morning. By Thursday morning − after the bulk of the rain falls − the river is expected to swell to 14 feet, considered moderate flooding.

National Weather Service in State College has issued a flood warning for the river from 6 a.m. Thursday until 12:01 p.m. Friday.

Grofftown Road usually floods when the river reaches 11 feet, according to NWS. Several homes are affected by high water when the river reaches 13 feet, the footbridge near the confluence of Stauffer Run begins to flood at 14 feet and many homes near the river are affected by high water at 15 feet.

The Susquehanna River at Marietta, recorded at 36.93 feet as Tuesday morning, is expected to reach 45.3 feet by Thursday morning, according to NWS. The depth is considered an "action stage," which means the river will reach a level where the "NWS or a partner/user needs to take some type of mitigation action in preparation for possible significant hydrologic activity."

Minor flooding of the Susquehanna River at Marietta begins at 49 feet, during which Front Street in Wrightsville floods. Low-lying area of Route 441 also begin to flood.

At 44 feet, some areas of the western bank begin to flood, and at 47 feet, low-lying undeveloped areas on both banks flood. NWS also indicates some roadways are closed as a result.

All of central Pennsylvania has been placed under a flash flood watch as the remnants of Ida near the region. Most areas are expected to get 3-5 inches of rain, but some areas could see as much as 7 inches.