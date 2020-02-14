Flu shot effectiveness hasn’t been particularly high the last few years, and the third consecutive rough flu season is now in full swing.

But state and federal officials and local doctors are still urging anyone over six months old who hasn’t been vaccinated against influenza this season to get the flu shot now.

“Individuals who get a flu vaccine, and still get sick, are more likely to have less severe symptoms, and also have flu symptoms for a shorter duration than those who do not get vaccinated,” said Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle.

Here’s an overview of what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention says about flu shot effectiveness.

It varies yearly

What we call the flu is not one virus but a family of them, and they mutate regularly.

The flu vaccine includes several variants and is tweaked each year in an attempt to match predictions of what strains might cause the most problems next season.

It takes at least half a year to produce large amounts of flu vaccine, so the formulation decisions are made in February, many months before the flu season they’re aimed at generally starts.

Lower than average

When the vaccine is a good match, the CDC says, “flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor with flu by 40% to 60%.”

From 2009-10 through 2018-19, average estimates were that the vaccine reduced the risk by about 44%. But for the past two seasons, it only reduced the risk by 38% and 29%.

The CDC’s first estimate for this season is due later this month.

However, a report the agency posted last month found that of 198 children hospitalized with the flu early this season in Louisiana, none had been vaccinated and 81 had a strain of the virus that is not in this year’s vaccine.

Dr. Nancie Fitch, area medical director for MedExpress Urgent Care, said it’s a little early to tell how effective this year’s vaccine is, but this season she has seen that among patients who got the flu, those who had been vaccinated against it seemed to have less severe symptoms than those that had not.

She also noted that MedExpress centers across Pennsylvania are seeing an almost 6% increase in visits for flu-like illness since last week.

“It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to be effective in the body, so it's best to get it as soon as possible,” she said.