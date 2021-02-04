Criteria given by the state to determine distribution of COVID-19 vaccines do not clearly explain why nearly 66,000 fewer doses were delivered to Lancaster County compared to Lehigh County in Pennsylvania’s first seven weeks of the vaccine rollout.

Lancaster County residents have traveled to Lehigh County to be vaccinated, as LNP |LancasterOnline has reported, and the disparity in the number of doses has been highlighted by Lancaster County Commissioners Chairman Josh Parsons in public comments and on social media.

“I would like to understand why that happened. Lehigh County is certainly less populous than Lancaster County,” Parsons said at a press conference last week about the county planning for a mass vaccination site. “There may be a reason for it, but we would like to understand it.”

The state Department of Health did not directly answer questions from LNP | LancasterOnline about what specific formula or allocation calculations it uses to determine vaccine distribution for Lancaster County, and a spokesperson ignored a request to interview a department employee directly involved in determining statewide distribution.

However, health department spokespeople have answered questions about Lehigh County’s dosage volume and provided a list of nine factors that drive decisions about where doses are sent.

Distributing vaccines How the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed in Pennsylvania Operation Warp Speed shares with the Department of Health (DOH) how much vaccine will be allotted for the week.

DOH distributes a survey to enrolled providers and counties to determine their vaccine request.

DOH reviews the survey requests and creates a list of interested vaccine providers for the week.

DOH uses a formula to determine how to allocate vaccine among counties/providers based on factors including their current allocations, amount on hand for distribution, amount administered, population, population over 65, percent positivity and death rate.

DOH provides information to vaccine providers about how much vaccine they will receive.

Final orders are submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed

Vaccine is shipped directly from the manufacturers to the vaccine providers via UPS/FedEx.

Once received, vaccine providers “check-in” the vaccine through DOH.

Vaccine providers deliver the vaccine to residents currently eligible in Phase 1A of Pennsylvania’s vaccination rollout plan. Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Comparison and communication

An LNP | Lancaster Online analysis of state vaccine allocation and census data shows that regionally, the population surrounding Lehigh County is less than the population surrounding Lancaster County, yet Lehigh is receiving more vaccine doses.

Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties have a combined population of about 1.5 million people, according to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates. The counties were allocated a combined 207,425 vaccine doses in the first seven weeks of vaccine distribution.

Chester, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties, with a combined population of 1.9 million people, received a combined 174,475 doses, or nearly 33,000 less.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Health has not previously provided a clear method by which they are distributing vaccines across Pennsylvania, however, Lancaster County has been clear to them through multiple channels that our community is prepared to distribute as much they are prepared to send,” Parsons said in an email Tuesday.

“We would like to do that through a large vaccination site for anyone who wants it. We and our partners continue to communicate that message to them,” he said.

Allocation decisions

April Hutcheson, state health department communications director, said in a press call Friday that the department looks at the areas served by vaccine providers as one metric of deciding on how many doses to allocate.

Lehigh Valley Health Network in particular serves several surrounding and rural counties, factoring into how many vaccine doses they are allocated, Hutcheson said. With health care deserts common in rural counties, the network assists in delivering vaccines equitably, she added.

“They’re using what we call a ‘hub and spoke’ model, so they are getting the vaccine at a hub and they’re having clinics in spokes,” Hutcheson said. “They let us know where those spokes are and we make sure the vaccine is getting to the clinics where they are supposed to be, but there is a central point where it comes in.”

After LNP | LancasterOnline shared population based data analysis with the state health department, Barry Ciccocioppo, COVID press secretary, gave the same nine-point distribution outline he provided to other local news outlets.

One point highlighted by Ciccocioppo in the email was that “DOH uses a formula to determine how to allocate vaccine among counties/providers based on factors including: their current allocations, amount on hand for distribution, amount administered, population, population over 65, percent positivity and death rate.”

The factors and metrics mentioned by Ciccocioppo get complicated when looked at on a county level.

The combined population of people over 65 years old in Chester, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties is about 344,000, or 18% of those counties’ combined total population, according to census data. Meanwhile, the same population in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties is about 270,000 people, which is also about 18% of those counties’ total population.

The death rate in Lehigh County — 187.4 deaths per 100,000 — is higher than the death rate in Lancaster County — 171.3 deaths per 100,000 — according to the state's COVID dashboard.

Since data on the state’s dashboard shows the county of residency of those vaccinated, not how many doses have been administered in each county, it’s difficult to know how many of the doses each county received has not been administered.