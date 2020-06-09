Students planning to attend state-owned universities in the fall will have to wait another day to find out just how different campus life might be when they arrive.

Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Dan Greenstein expects to release a framework for reopening Wednesday during the system’s board of governors meeting.

But he gave lawmakers a sneak peek Tuesday during a state Senate Education Committee hearing regarding higher education.

The hearing comes a week after the Pennsylvania Department of Education released preliminary reopening guidance to postsecondary institutions, prompting higher education officials to work on finalizing plans for the fall.

Colleges and universities shifted to remote instruction in mid-March because of the coronavirus.

At state-owned schools, such as Millersville University, students can expect mask-wearing, social distancing, enhanced cleaning, strict isolation procedures for those who contract the virus and a backup plan to shift online again if cases sharply rebound, Greenstein said.

Universities are also considering compressing schedules and shortening the academic year, he said. On-campus living might change, as well, perhaps with dorms limited to a single student, Greenstein said.

While each university will develop their own plans, Greenstein said, “expect a high degree of commonality and consistency” in accordance with state and federal health guidelines.

Among others to testify were state Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera, Deputy Secretary for Postsecondary and Higher Education Noe Ortega and various officials at state-related institutions, private and community colleges.

Rivera said the state’s guidance is meant to offer a flexible framework to ensure there’s “some level” of instruction in the fall. What that might look like might change based on coronavirus data, he said.

Similar conversations are being held at Lancaster County private colleges. Elizabethtown College has already announced a fall return but in accordance with state and federal health guidelines. Franklin & Marshall College is expected to announce a decision by July 1.