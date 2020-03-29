Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

Librarians don’t have all the answers - they just know how to find them.

As a librarian myself, I’ve always found that to be true. As a New Era article from 1995 pointed out, that finding ability was a skill that reference librarians at the Lancaster County Library needed every single day.

Tim Blank and Phil Crnkovich were living proof of this concept in the pre-Google days. The two-man reference library team at Lancaster County Library were “trivia masters” specializing in strange facts.

How strange? The density of planet Neptune? Bicycle repair? City and county population numbers? Literary criticism of Bernard Malamud? How about the geography of Belize? Blank and Crnkovich tackled all of those and more on any given day.

People of all ages approached the reference desk with questions about school assignments, tax forms and other information. The two used more than 6,000 reference books, 255,000 regular collection books and countless computer databases to ferret out the answers.

"It’s never boring” Crnkovich commented.

Flyers fans surely know “The Legion of Doom." The unstoppable line of Eric Lindros, John LeClair and Michael Renberg deserved the nickname that once belonged to the World Wrestling Federation. Philadelphia media picked up the name and ran with it, and it stuck.

But where did it start? It started with Jim Montgomery tossing around nicknames with a bunch of ice hockey fans. Montgomery, who became center for the Hershey Bears, shared the nickname with John LeClair and then with reporters.

Maybe Montgomery should have gotten royalties?

Check out the New Era front page from March 29, 1995.

A sure sign of Easter in Lancaster County, circa 1970? The eggs take to the trees.

For some, the Easter egg tree had its start in the dead of winter. That’s when Mrs. Charles Ranck began making the decorated eggs for her grandchildren.

Carefully crafted out of “bits and pieces,” wrapping paper, costume jewelry, greeting cards, carefully cut out garlands, trimmings and tiny figures of animals and people, each egg was a unique work of art.

Her “tree” was fashioned from a large polished piece of driftwood planted in a pot along with seasonal plastic flowers and birds.

The flowers may have been plastic, but the eggs themselves were quite real, blown out through a tiny hole or cutout in the shell and dried carefully. Larger turkey and goose eggs were turned into open and three-dimensional scenes and landscapes.

Once each egg was decorated, they were coated with lacquer to protect and preserve the small masterpieces. Finished eggs were hung on the tree or displayed throughout the Ranck home in little wire cups.

Mrs. Ranck’s egg tree might have been more involved than many but decorated (painted, waxed, dyed, or embellished) eggs displayed on indoor trees are an Easter tradition in Pennsylvania and around the world.

Check out the Sunday News front page from March 29, 1970.

Four boys were charged with theft in juvenile court. What did they steal?

A building.

Police said the boys hitched a small building on skids to an automobile. Another auto pushed the building from behind. The sheriff caught the boys after about 2.5 miles. That’s when the building caught fire from the front car’s exhaust and “burned up.”

The boys were charged, but the evidence was lost.

Check out the Intelligencer Journal front page from March 29, 1945.

April 1 was no joking matter in Lancaster City in 1920. As leases were set to expire, people needed to move out of their homes, and it looked like many families would soon find themselves without housing.

More families were expected to change residences during the last week of March and first days of April than ever before in the city.

Officials and “real estate men” were trying to make “conditions as favorable as possible for everybody” but the housing shortage was inevitable.

Storage was also lacking, with Mayor Kennedy using his position to secure storage in the prison and the almshouse.

Housing was especially needed for families with three to seven members. The mayor pleaded with owners of rental homes to open them to these families until permanent housing could be secured.

Officials urged those who were required to move to do so right away. If everyone complied in an orderly fashion, the real estate board felt that traffic, transportation, storage and the housing shortfall could be managed.

Check out the New Era front page from March 29, 1920.

