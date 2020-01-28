Dozens of public school leaders kicked off National School Choice Week Monday by advocating for charter school reform.

The group — which goes by Leaders for Educational Accountability and Reform Network, or LEARN — are calling for a moratorium on new charter school applications and a freeze on charter school enrollment until changes are made to the state’s decades-old charter school law.

Monday’s event in Philadelphia struck a chord with charter school advocates.

“It is unfortunate that Pennsylvania’s school district leaders chose this week to attack public charter schools, rather than work with them to find solutions,” said Ana Meyers, executive director of the PA Coalition of Public Charter Schools.

Meyers said funding cuts or a moratorium on charter school applications would disproportionately harm low-income students and students of color who "benefit most from Pennsylvania’s public charter schools."

Among LEARN’s members are School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau and Ephrata Area Superintendent Brian Troop. Troop attended Monday’s event.

Rau said she joined the group because she believes “it’s important for superintendents to advocate together on these important issues and on behalf of our students, staff and taxpayers.”

She said charter school reform could “help ease the burdens on public schools.”

The organization says it’s calling for a change in charter school funding to better align with actual costs of educating children.

Charter funding for cyber charters, especially, is under fire, since critics say cyber charters require far less funding than brick and mortar schools. Many school districts have also created their own cyber programs.

Ephrata’s virtual academy is more than 10 years old and currently enrolls 98 students. Troop said it’s “equivalent or superior at a significantly lower cost than what cyber charters charge our taxpayers.”

“We feel confident that students who need a virtual instructional program will be best served in our locally run and customizable program,” he said.