For a second time, Janet Diaz has won the Democratic nomination for elected office without the support of the county Democratic party -- this time to take on Republican Sen. Scott Martin and in doing so, becoming the the first county Latina nominated for a state Senate seat.

She did so without the party’s endorsement and without the financial support of local Democrats, with many of them contributing to her opponent, County Commissioner Craig Lehman.



The twice- “underdog,” as one of her supporters called her, won 54% of the vote, or more than 12,000 votes, in last week’s primary. She won almost all of the city’s precincts and most of the suburban and rural areas, according to precinct returns.

She did so through a grassroots campaign and huge monetary and organizing support from women-in-government groups trying to push more progressive women into Pennsylvania’s Legislature, Diaz said.



“She trounced him,” said Diane Topakian, the chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee. “She obviously had a great campaign and did what she had to do to get votes, to get people to vote for her and they responded. Sometimes the voters will clearly tell us who they want their leaders to be.”

Represent PA, a political action committee that funds progressive Democratic women candidates, endorsed Diaz and contributed $350,000 to her campaign in May. Represent PA said Lehman was more of a “safe selection,” and wanted to support Diaz because she is a non-white, progressive woman, said Heidi Siegel, the communication chair for the group.

Diaz has also had support from Emerge, a program that coaches Democratic women to run for office. She graduated from their program in 2017.



But when it came down to getting voters, it wasn’t just her bump from groups supporting women candidates. Diaz was more committed to getting voters to the polls and tapped the county’s growing Latinx community, several Democrats said. She and her supporters, texted, called and knocked on doors to get out the vote to support her in the primary.