How did Fruitville Pike get its name? Can an employer fire someone based on marital status? [We the People]

Where is Fruitville and how did the Fruitville Pike get its name?

Melissa Doherty, in a special to LNP, talked about her experience at the Blossom Hill neighborhood. Here is an excerpt from her article.

"Part of Manheim Township, elevated above Lancaster city, the neighborhood of Blossom Hill is a scenic, upper-middle class area filled with sprawling hills. Its origins date back to the mid-19th century, when the land was teeming with orchards, giving the surrounding area its present-day name of “Fruitville.” Around 1915, Adam and Elias Vogel started the “Blossom Hill Fruit Farm” there, planting apple and peach orchards. When the land was transformed from an orchard to a residential neighborhood, Elias Vogel insisted on planting an apple tree on each of the new individual parcels to leave a sign of his legacy."

The Scribbler also wrote about how Fruitville was named for its plentiful fruit orchards.

Fruitville Pike starts just outside of Lancaster city, goes through Fruitville, and stops once the driver has reached Manheim.

Fruitville is considered an unincorporated area, which means it's not a census-designated community, and does not have a municipal government.

Other examples of unincorporated communities in Lancaster County include Bridgeport, Locust Grove, Narvon, Smoketown, Rohrerstown, etc.

Question submitted by Connie M.

Can an employer in Pennsylvania fire an employee based on his/her marital status and living situation? E.g. unmarried cohabitation.

Pennsylvania is an "at-will" state, which means that employers are able to end employment legally at any time, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The only time an employer can have legal repercussions for firing someone is if the firing was due to discrimination.

Protected classes include "race; color; sex; age (over 40); ancestry; national origin; religious creed; having a GED rather than a high school diploma; handicap or disability, or the use of a guide or support animal for disability, or relationship to a person with a disability," according to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC).

Anything not included in that list could technically be grounds for firing someone. The PHRC says, "discrimination based on other factors may be unfair or unethical, but not specifically prohibited by law."

Question submitted by Isaiah (last initial not given).

