How is it that one of Lancaster County’s top law enforcement officers was able to steal more than $200,000 over the course of five years without being noticed, as is alleged in a statewide grand jury report unsealed Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office?

That report, laying out the state’s case against former Lancaster County Drug Task Force chief John Burkhart, paints a picture of a law enforcement unit where lax oversight over cash seized from accused drug dealers created the conditions where it was possible for theft to occur.

“All of that money should have been destined for deposit so that it could have been used to help battle the drug epidemic,” the report said. “Instead, it went into John Burkhart’s pocket.”

When District Attorney Heather Adams first announced that at least $150,000 in DTF money was missing in June 2020, she said “weaknesses” in the unit’s operations had been addressed.

Following the Grand Jury’s report detailing those weaknesses, LNP | LancasterOnline asked her to detail what changes had been made.

Oversight

The report says the officer in charge, Burkhart, was given “carte blanche” in running the unit. How is the DTF now overseen to ensure the chief detective and district attorney are more actively aware of its operations?

Adams: The Drug Task Force holds meetings every other week, and I attend those regularly along with the Chief and Deputy Chief where investigations and court cases are discussed. We also meet separately at that time with the command staff where we discuss any other issues that need to be addressed.

Additionally, from a financial end, we instituted annual audits of the DTF evidence and evidence storage facilities by another Detective Sergeant assigned to the County Detective Unit. Since Sgt. Montz and Cpl. Dutch have been in place, they are also doing random spot-check audits to ensure that the evidence is being handled appropriately.

Seized cash

The grand jury report details how money is counted on the scene of an arrest and then recounted at the office to ensure the amounts match. Who counts the money on the scene, and how is it counted to ensure that no skimming occurs?

Adams: A supervisor and a detective count it at the time of seizure at the scene and a supervisor and a detective count it once at the office before it goes into evidence.

The report states there was no log of when the DTF evidence safe was accessed or security cameras watching the safe. Is this still the case?

Adams: We have security cameras monitoring numerous locations. We purchased a new safe and have installed state of the art technology with a tracking mechanism for auditing purposes.

Seized bank accounts

The grand jury report details how bank accounts belonging to accused drug dealers were seized under Burkhart’s leadership, a bank issued a check payable to the DTF, which was then deposited into the county general fund. The county controller then issued another check for that amount, which the report said Burkhart would cash at a bank under the assumption that he would place the cash in an envelope in the DTF safe. It also said Burkhart had sole responsibility over the cashing of these checks and transfers to the safe. Is that system still in place?

Adams: Now two detectives deposit the cash at all times. Also, we have worked with the Controller to create a pre-forfeited bank account, and all seized cash is now deposited into that account. Once forfeited, the controller moves the money by electronic transfer, which greatly reduces the amount of cash on hand.

Additional steps

Adams also said other weaknesses in the handling of seized cash have been addressed, including:

Regular audits of seized items are conducted with the help of a new evidence management system.

An evidence technician is now responsible for seeing that evidence is actually stored in the location where it is listed as being stored, which the report said they were not previously doing.

Multiple layers of security have been added at the warehouse, including updated personal access codes for officers whose duties require them to access seized items.

Secure areas of the warehouse are now monitored as an extra layer of security.

“While we cannot discuss every change that we made, we added multi-layer security measures, made significant changes in policy and procedure, particularly with the way evidence is maintained and tracked, and hired a new sergeant and corporal that between the two of them have over 50 years’ experience in managing drug investigations/units,” Adams added. “We are confident that with all of the changes that we made we eliminated the opportunity for such a scenario to occur again.”